Wakaw School student receives U of R Chancellor’s Scholarship

Grade 12 student Marti Burechailo from Wakaw School has been selected for a prestigious entrance scholarship at the University of Regina.

Burechailo is of 12 students who will receive the Chancellor’s Scholarship from the University of Regina. This scholarship carries a total value of more than $46,000.

Burechailo applied to the University of Regina in October 2025, where she plans to pursue a degree in Kinesiology and Health Studies. Burechailo said she was surprised to receive the scholarship.

The University had an awards banquet on March 6, and she could not make it because she was playing hockey. The University told her that her presence was not necessary if she did receive the scholarship.

“A week later I was in my English class and they had a Zoom meeting presentation but my English teacher played it off as like the U of R is just like doing some student recruitment,” Burechailo said. “Then it played and they announced it in front of my whole class. I like had no idea.”

She said it was nice that the university was able to build drama and also make the presentation special.

In a press release from the school, Burechailo said hearing the news in front of her classmates made the moment even more special.

“It means so much to me,” she said. “It shows me that I can do anything and achieve anything I put my mind to.”

Burechailo said she applied for Kinesiology because wants to work in healthcare.

“I originally wanted to be a doctor, but then I kind of realized a lot of things kind of creeped me out a little bit,” Burechailo explained.

Burechailo said she plays sports like lacrosse and hockey she became interested in the body.

“Growing up with sports and stuff I always liked the aspect of kinesiology and learning about the body and how it moves and all the muscles and tissues within it,” Burechailo said.

She added that she started going to the chiropractor over the past couple of years.

“I thought that was just like the coolest thing ever. I decided that I wanted to become a chiropractor and then the best way to get into chiropractor school is to go through kinesiology,” she explained.

“Then the best way to get into chiro school is to go through kinesiology. I kind of made my decision on that, but I was happy to take kinesiology anyways because I just kind of always had an interest in it. I think definitely playing through sports helped me.”

She noted that there are many possibilities for careers that can come from kinesiology but as of right now chiropractor is what she wants to become.

Throughout her high school career, she has maintained an exceptional academic average of 97 per cent or higher, demonstrating a strong commitment to excellence in the classroom.

Burechailo has made a significant impact through her involvement in extracurricular activities. She is an active member of the student leadership team and serves as an assistant captain of her lacrosse and hockey teams.

She said is also part of the Student Leadership Team (SLT) that puts on events for the school.

“Most recently we just put on an Easter event where we did like a big Minute to Win It challenge with our school, we kind of put on a bunch of events like that,” she explained.

She explained that the SLT also went to a conference for Pink Shirt Day. They also put on a Christmas Dinner at the school and a Halloween Carnival.

“Each month we kind of plan, especially around the holidays, we plan, try and do a big event,” Burechailo said.

Her leadership has been evident not only in her roles but also in the way she supports and motivates those around her. She served as an assistant captain for the Prince Albert U18AAA Foxes hockey team and her provincial lacrosse team. Burechailo described herself as a quiet leader.

“I lead by example a lot,” she explained. “I always work hard and put my dedication towards the team and it always kind of shows through how much effort and how much I put my team first.

“I’m not normally the loudest speaking person, but I always enforce it, I guess, behind the scenes.”

Burechailo also has done track and field and cross country running at school.

“I do a lot of the school sports just for fun,” she said. “I think I did curling this year. That was a new experience actually, but that was pretty fun.”

She may do the other sports for fun but does have a focus in each season.

“Hockey and lacrosse are my main ones that I focus on through like the whole year. As hockey’s in like the winter and then lacrosse focuses more into spring/summer,” she added.

As part of the scholarship selection process, Burichailo reflected on her leadership experiences, sharing that she has learned the importance of communication and building positive relationships through her involvement as a leader. She also spoke about overcoming challenges, highlighting her recovery from a major shoulder injury. She noted that the experience taught her how perseverance, effort, and hard work can help overcome even the most difficult obstacles.

She was also recognized as the “Most Dedicated” lacrosse player at the Canada Games—an honour that speaks to her commitment, resilience, and passion for the sport.

The school is also proud of her accomplishments.

“Marti’s accomplishments reflect not only her talent and determination but also her character as a leader and role model within the school community. Wakaw School congratulates Marti on this incredible achievement and looks forward to seeing all that she will accomplish in the future,” the school said in a press release.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca