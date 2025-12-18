Wakaw School Community Council Update

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Wakaw’s School Community Council met on Dec. 1.

After Chair Dwane Burke called the meeting to order, presented the minutes of the October meeting, and the agenda was adopted, student representative Allison Frie reported on the fall’s activities. The Halloween carnival was a success as usual, as was the We Scare Hunger food collection effort for the Wakaw Lions Food Bank. She also shared that students will be conducting a toy drive, and the Christmas banquet has been planned for December 19.

Principal Winand’s report highlighted the nutrition grant from the federal government’s National School Food Program. Calculated on the number of students enrolled, the amount Wakaw school has for this school year is in excess of $12,000.00. Principals across the division are in discussions about how best to quickly develop and deliver a program that, while welcome, took them by surprise. Considerable discussion occurred in efforts to brainstorm ideas for the nutrition program grant.

The school population continues to grow and sits at a current student enrollment of 335, an increase over the last school year and an overall increase of six students since October. Increases in support staff were also noted, with Mrs. Boutin transitioning to full-time status, and Mrs. Yuzik and Mrs. MacDougall joined the support staff as full-time and half-time equivalents, respectively.

Mr. Winand and Mr. Ewen were very pleased to share that nearly all the projects for this school year have been able to be completed already.

There was no update on the current status of the playground equipment. Mr. Winand will schedule a walk-through with Facilities personnel in January 2026, but the Playground Committee continues to meet and investigate the most up-to-date and safety-approved equipment to gain an understanding of what will be needed and the cost of the replacement.

Other projects on the list of physical improvements for the school for the 2025-26 school year included the “Aen Zhardayn” (The Garden), new Grade Six classroom, new school counsellor room, Michif room, moving of garden boxes to the front of the school, a digital outdoor sign, outdoor benches at the front entrance, and improvement of the stage lighting. A tipi for the Aen Zhardayn has been ordered, and an outdoor shed/kitchen is planned with completion expected in the spring. The outdoor benches at the front entrance will be in place in the spring as well.

Improvements to the school completed in the 2024-25 school year include, among other things, new paint, digital screens at the main entrance and at the elementary entrance, wayfinding signs throughout the school, Treaty decals throughout the hallways, new lockers for the grade 4-5 area, a renovated kindergarten room, offices for the online learning facilitator and Speech and Language Pathologist, repairs to the stage and new curtains, and 60 new chrome books for student use.

The stage lights have yet to be evaluated by a lighting contractor, but the drama teachers continue to request an improvement to the system. The SCC raises funds for school improvements through fundraisers and other activities throughout the school year. The upcoming fundraising activity will launch on January 20. The Mitchell’s Soup Company is a Canadian company that developed a fundraising program to assist community groups all across Canada, such as schools, non-profit organizations, charities, sports programs, and community groups in their fundraising efforts.

By taking part in their program, the SCC will earn back 35 percent of the sales. According to the Mitchell’s Soup website, all full-size Mitchell’s soup, stew, chili, rice dish, and dessert mixes can be purchased during the fundraiser. The Fundraiser will wrap up on February 12th, just before the February Winter Break.

The school has been updating and fine-tuning its Learning Improvement Plan goals. The plan focuses on the areas of assessment, literacy, numeracy, student wellness, attendance, graduation rates, and a safe and caring environment where students feel heard and comfortable in embracing their identity.

Every year, school administrators and staff, School Community Council members, Horizon School Division administrators and senior leadership work together to develop a Learning Improvement Plan (LIP) specific to each school. These plans align with the Horizon School Division Strategic Plan and the Education Sector Strategic Plan to ultimately improve the learning environments for all students.