Wakaw Lions to host a Turkey Bingo Shoot

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Wakaw Lions are holding a “Turkey Bingo Shoot” on Saturday, April 4, at the Wakaw Gun Club range located on the north side of the Rec Centre.

The doors will open at 12:30, and the range itself will be open from 1- 4 pm. Targets can be purchased for $10 each from any Lions member, at Wakaw EMS, or at the Range on April 4.

Target purchasers do not have to be present to win, as someone else can shoot for them, either a friend or family member, a Lions member, or a Gun Club member. The Gun Club will provide firearms and ammunition.

Unlike some more well-known types of turkey shoots, where the prize is a turkey, the first-place prize will be a cash payout of 25 percent of the proceeds, 15 percent for second, and 10 percent for third place. Each shooter will be allowed three shots to score the biggest bingo. The Lions will have 50/50 tickets available, as well as raffle and door prizes.

The Wakaw Lions Club has been active for nearly 80 years and has donated significantly to community endeavours. It is easy for a community to become complacent about something that has been around for a long time, but the Lions’ motto is “We Serve,” and in living that motto, they can be found running bingos, holding barbecues, doing food drives, and striving to make their community better for everyone.

The Wakaw Lions Club was established on April 1, 1950, with the sponsorship of the Prince Albert Club. The Charter Night took place on May 3, 1950, in the basement of the Greek Orthodox Church. Over the past 75 years, since receiving its charter, the Wakaw Lions Club has actively supported and contributed to the community through various initiatives, including the Lions Park, Spray Park, and Lions Emergency Food Bank.

They have also been involved in projects such as the skating rink floor, ball diamonds, Santa Days, the transit van, the bowling alley, and the museum. Additionally, they have supported improvements at Wakaw School, including smart boards and the safety patrol, as well as enhancements to the town hall and the fire department.

In short, one can see the impact of the Wakaw Lions Club throughout the community. The Lions continue to support Wakaw’s minor sports, the Travel Club, the fire department, the recreation center, the bowling alley, the ball diamonds, and the arena. They also continue to support and contribute to school activities, including the Safety Patrol and sports programs such as football and volleyball.

The Lions appreciate the continuing support from the community for all of their initiatives. For information about the organization, contact any Lions member. New members are always welcome. Meetings are held every second Tuesday of the month at the Lion’s Den starting at 7:30 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the organization is encouraged to stop by a meeting.

For further information about the upcoming event on April 4th, Steve can be reached at 306-233-7838, and Terry at 306-233-7909.