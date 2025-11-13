Wakaw Legion Branch upgrades with help of Saskatchewan Veteran Support Grant Funds

Wakaw Legion

Submitted

Thanks to the Saskatchewan Government Veteran Service Club Support Grant, the Wakaw Legion Branch 195 was able to complete four projects this year.

By installing the concrete pad at the foot of the wheel chair ramp, this now allows total physical disability access to the hall. This completed our goal to make the hall up to modern standards for accessibility.

Photo courtesy of Jack Jones.

A new project was to make the hall better for communication by adding acoustical tiles to the walls and also purchasing a portable sound system which could be used inside, outside and at other functions.

Photo courtesy of Jack Jones.

Finally, the kitchen service needed improvement by adding a steel prep table and pre rinse sink. It goes without saying that these items immensely improve the use of the hall for veterans, their families and the community as well as our Legion Branch having fundraising functions.

Photo courtesy of Jack Jones.

All in, the branch is very appreciative of the Veteran Service Club Support Grant over the past few years assisting us as we support veterans and their families throughout the community and province.