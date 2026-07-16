Wakaw Legion Branch No. 195 recognizes 91 Years

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

As the Royal Canadian Legion celebrates its centennial this year, the Wakaw Legion has held its charter for 91 of those years. To commemorate the Legion’s centennial, Wakaw Branch #195 is constructing a “Tribute Garden” on the lot between the Wakaw Inn and the Espresso Café on 1st Street South.

With the physical rejuvenation of 1st Street, the town was interested in efforts to create a green space, shared Branch #195 President, Noel Brunanski. In that vein, the town agreed to the Legion building this commemorative garden in that spot. Funds for the project came from numerous fundraising barbecues the Legion has held. While it is ‘still a work in progress,’ Brunanski said the vision is for it to be an area for reflection and potentially learning.

The Wakaw Branch 195 was granted a charter on January 15, 1935. Before this charter was granted, in the 1920s and up to 1934, the Wakaw War Veterans began Remembrance Day Observances each November 11th, with a service, a banquet, speeches, and music, which was followed by a dance. In 1950, the Wakaw Legion purchased the stuccoed former school building to have as its dedicated space, and in 1961, plans for a Cenotaph began. In April of 1961, a delegation met with the Wakaw town council requesting a site for the Cenotaph in front of the new town office. As recorded in the Wakaw History Book, “After many meetings and hot discussions on the location of the Cenotaph, the Legion finally agreed to install the Cenotaph on the Legion property, just south of the building.”

Upon the Cenotaph’s completion, a dedication was held on August 4, 1965. Current Legion members continue the maintenance and upkeep of this historic symbol of remembrance. In the spring of 2024, restorations were made to the Cenotaph by Sheldon Fidler of Rosthern. The restoration was paid for in half with funding from the Commemorative Partnership Program offered by Veterans Affairs Canada and the other half from residual grant funds from other projects.

In the 1970s, Branch #195 set about obtaining pictures of all the veterans from the Wakaw area. The dedication and perseverance of the members resulted in six large frames, each containing the pictures of 16 veterans, hanging on the walls of the Legion Hall.

In the last several years as well as a revamp of the kitchen and retrofitting an accessible bathroom, through the Veterans’ Service Club Support Program, the Legion has been able to repair its aging roof, replacing the shingles with steel roofing; refinish the floor, paint the interior and exterior; build a front deck with connection to the wheelchair accessibility ramp; upgrade technology and electrical; acquire new chairs; gravel the parking lot; rebuild the back landing; install LED lighting; install air conditioning; purchase an outdoor storage shed as well as a lawn mower package, propane barbecue and griddle, and a new event tent.

The Wakaw Legion continues to support the community by donating to the Wakaw Lions Food Bank, the Wakaw Dance Club, the Verba Ukrainian Dance Club, and the Lakeview Pioneer Lodge. In 2021, Branch #195 donated to the Furnishings Project undertaken at the Lodge with monies from the local Poppy Trust Fund account on approval from the Saskatchewan Command. Branch #195 shared at the time that it was great to have the opportunity to contribute and provide ongoing comfort and support to the LPL residents for years to come. As well, the local Branch, through the Provincial Command, donates to Veteran Programming such as Leave the Streets Behind, PAWS Service Dog program, Veteran’s Wellness Program, and the Wounded Warriors.

As part of the celebrations on July 17th, the members of Branch #195 invite the community to join them for a hamburger platter meal at 6 pm at the Hall, after the Tribute Train activities wrap up.