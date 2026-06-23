Wakaw Legion at mark 100 years with tribute train

Wakaw Legion Branch No. 195 is preparing to mark the Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th anniversary with a tribute train honouring veterans and their families.

The branch is partnering with Wheatland Express for the Legion Tribute Train on Friday, July 17, the official anniversary date for the Royal Canadian Legion. Veterans and their spouses can ride free, while other passengers can purchase tickets for the excursion.

Noel Brunanski, president of Wakaw Legion Branch No. 195, said the idea came from wanting to do something meaningful for the centennial.

“In Wakaw, there’s a tourist train, it’s called the Wheatland Express, and they offered us a free train for any veterans and spouses if they are wanting to come along,” Brunanski said. “So we are trying to fill that train with veterans.”

Brunanski said the invitation is open to veterans from the military, RCMP and other service backgrounds. She said many veterans do not speak openly about their service, which can make them difficult to reach.

“They don’t boast about being veterans,” she said. “They don’t tell anyone, and you wouldn’t believe how many there are.”

The train is scheduled to leave the Wheatland Express station at 2 p.m. and travel to Cudworth before returning to Wakaw later in the afternoon. The day will also include presentations, activities at Little Big Town, and a supper at the Wakaw Legion Hall.

Brunanski said the train has a strong connection to earlier generations of service members.

“The train is more significant for veterans that would have been in the First and Second World Wars, because that was their only transportation in those days,” she said. “There were many stories of people on the trains going to war and then coming back home.”

Brunanski said remembrance is also personal for her family. She said her father and father-in-law were among those connected to the Second World war, and her son served one tour in Afghanistan.

“My father included, and my father-in-law, and my son actually went to Afghanistan for one tour,” She said. “There’s a bond, and then the Legion continues to help and support veterans”

The branch is also planning to unveil a tribute garden and monument in downtown Wakaw. Brunanski said the space will include benches, a plaque recognizing conflicts Canada has been involved in, and an area where students and residents can gather to learn and reflect.

“We’ve called it a tribute garden because we’re using the tribute theme,” she said. “We are honoring the veterans.”

Brunanski said Veterans Affairs provided some support for the project, but much of the work was made possible locally. The Town of Wakaw provided land for the monument, and community members have helped support the effort.

“It’s a real community event,” she said.

The Wakaw Legion has been part of the community for more than 90 years. Brunanski said the branch continues to support veterans through the poppy fund, while also helping local causes, students, health care and mental health programs.

“Our mission is to educate and keep the remembrance alive,” she said. “We work with the students and we work with the community too.”

Brunanski said she hopes the tribute train helps younger people understand why remembrance still matters.

“I would like the young people to never forget what they went through, and that war is not a pretty thing,” she said. “We need to make sure that we stress peace in the world.”

For the branch, she said, the free ride is a way to thank veterans for their service.

“As a gift back for their service to the country, really,” Brunanski said. “We want to honor them and show them that we care.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca