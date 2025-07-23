Wakaw Lake Regional Park celebrates 60 years

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

On July 12, Wakaw Lake Regional Park (WLRP) celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The creation of the Wakaw Lake Regional Park Authority occurred in 1965. This followed the 1960 creation of the Regional Parks Program by the Government of Saskatchewan.

The program’s intent was to create more recreational facilities in the province. The Town of Wakaw initiated conversations with nearby villages and municipalities, and with the creation of the WLRP Authority, dozens of volunteers set to work clearing acres of bushland for the soon-to-be park. WLRP is supported by the six local municipalities, namely the Town of Wakaw, Town of Cudworth, R.M. of Hoodoo, R.M. of Fish Creek, R.M. of St. Louis, and the R.M. of Invergordon.

Anniversary celebrations included free hamburgers and hot dogs, birthday cake, free mini train rides, bouncy castles, a scavenger hunt for the children, face painting, a coin hunt on the beach, a golf cart parade, and live music by Crooked Creek in the evening.

The Regional Parks Act of 1960 granted funding to local governments, which established and operated grounds for recreational purposes. The initial Parks Assistance Program provided 60% of the necessary revenue for capital development; by 1965, a park maintenance program had been instituted. In February 1962, the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association (SRPA) was created to act as a uniform voice representing the growing number of regional parks. The Association adopted a constitution, and since then has provided an effective liaison between provincial government, rural municipalities, and member park authorities. The SRPA has campaigned to make regional parks an affordable alternative to provincial and national parks. Today, there are just over 90 regional parks across the province.

Regional Parks derive their funding primarily from the sale of park entry passes. In addition to this, some parks receive financial support from nearby towns, villages, and rural municipalities, while others benefit from designated donations aimed at specific projects, such as the development of new playgrounds. Additionally, some parks are eligible for grants to facilitate the construction of capital projects. Nevertheless, the predominant source of funding continues to be the patronage of visitors.

The Regional Park Season Pass offers entry to all Regional Parks throughout Saskatchewan. Notably, the revenue generated from the sale of these passes is retained by the regional park where the purchase was made. The expenditures made by patrons at these parks are vital for their sustainable operation, ensuring that they remain available for public enjoyment for many years to come.

Regional Parks are the ​perfect place for family reunions and special occasions. Wakaw Lake Regional Park has a spot just waiting. With 313 total campsites,168 permanent and 145 available for daily, weekly, or monthly rental, whether one’s preference is to stay close to the beach, the golf course, or a quiet spot surrounded by nature, there is something for everyone. The park’s amenities include: 30/50 amp fully serviced sites; 20/30 amp electric only sites; pull-through sites for RVs; fire pits and picnic tables at each site; group camping areas; picnic areas; a small, picturesque church; covered picnic shelters/gazebos; full-service licensed dining with an ATM onsite; beach concession; a lakeside playground; public washrooms and showers; laundry facility; sewer dump station; firewood; marina with gas dock; boat launch; gasoline services; fish filleting; pet friendly; security; cellular service; and activities including golfing, fishing, and mini golf.

The playground at Wakaw Lake Regional Park is an ideal spot for kids to expend energy, make new friends, and enjoy the outdoors. Situated right on the beach, it features slides, swings, and climbing structures, making it a convenient stop during a day of swimming, sunbathing, or exploring the park. With safe, modern equipment and a soft surface underneath, the playground is designed to ensure both fun and peace of mind for parents. There is plenty of open space nearby for parents to relax or set up a picnic, and the area is close to washrooms and Little Kahuna’s concession. This playground is perfect for children ages 2 to 12, allowing the whole family to stay together and providing kids a place to explore and play.

The Crooked Club provides a spot to relax, refuel, and reconnect. Whether just finishing a round of golf, spending the day soaking up the sun, or simply looking for a cozy place to dine with friends and family, The Crooked Club aim to provide it. The clubhouse features indoor seating and a spacious outdoor patio, where patrons can enjoy a delicious meal and a refreshing beverage while taking in the scenery. The casual, friendly atmosphere is enjoyed by golfers and campers alike.

Wakaw Lake Regional Park is officially recognized as an accredited Regional Park. The authorities overseeing Regional Parks have established a set of minimum standards concerning facilities and maintenance that all regional parks are required to adhere to. These authorities are dedicated to ensuring compliance with these established standards.

When a Regional Park submits the necessary documentation and demonstrates adherence to the required standards for displaying the Accreditation Symbol, it signifies that the park is fulfilling or surpassing the requirements set forth by the Association, Health Authority, and other relevant regulatory bodies. The presence of this symbol indicates that the park offers, at a minimum, basic camping facilities for its visitors, which are maintained to a standard that ensures the safety and comfort of patrons.

Wakaw Lake Regional Park has gone well beyond the basics. For the year 2025, the recipient of the SRPA Park of the Year Award is Wakaw Lake Regional Park. This award acknowledges a regional park that distinguishes itself by offering exceptional facilities and services to the public.