Wakaw Farmers Market on the move but still here

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

A recent update shared on social media informed the public of changes for the Wakaw and District Farmers Market. The Farmers Market location is changing after many years at the former curling rink.

This year, the Farmers Market will host its first pop-up market in the new location on Saturday, May 16th, with the usual hours of 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, at the Wakaw Legion Hall, located at 314 3rd Ave, Wakaw, one block north of the school playgrounds. A member of the Farmer’s Market shared that the change of location was precipitated by an increase in the rental fee being asked by the Town of Wakaw. After negotiations with the Town of Wakaw could not arrive at a rental fee the Farmers Market was comfortable with, the search for a new location began.

At present, the Wakaw Farmers Market is still searching for a fixed location for this market season, with the Legion Hall being only one stop in the journey. The Town of Wakaw will be operating its own market out of the former curling rink for the 2026 market season. Farmers Market clients are encouraged to watch for signage and updates as organizers determine where their search will lead them.

A Farmers’ Market is a one-stop place to find fresh, local food products and artisanal crafts, all while building a sense of community. This unique set-up connects local consumers with local producers, and regular customers often build a trusted relationship with the vendors.

Attending a farmers’ market provides a means to support local farmers and artisans, as they receive the full retail price for the goods they sell. By supporting these vendors, consumers contribute to the local economy in a variety of ways. Revenue generated by local farm, food, and artisanal craft businesses is circulated within the community, potentially creating a ripple effect. When money is spent locally, a “multiplier effect” can occur, whereby increased circulation of a dollar may lead to the creation of additional wealth, income, and jobs. This process may contribute to the development of more vibrant and sustainable communities.

The Saskatchewan Farmers’ Market Co-operative is a province-wide network that operates in over a dozen locations, including Rosthern and Wakaw. The co-operative offers a variety of products, including fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, preserves, and handmade crafts. By providing a platform for local farmers and artisans to sell their products, the co-operative supports the local economy.

The seasons for individual markets vary, with most markets typically opening from May to September or October on Thursdays, Fridays, and/or on weekends. Some vendors may participate in more than one market if their market days do not overlap. Keep an eye out for highway signs indicating farmers’ market days while driving around the province.

Becoming a successful vendor at a farmers’ market requires careful planning, community engagement, and strategic marketing, the same markers of success required by entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar storefronts. Supporting a vendor at a farmers’ market supports someone’s dream, and they put in countless hours behind the scenes to show up week after week.