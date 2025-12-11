Volunteer of the Year leads celebrations at Tisdale awards night

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — Athletic excellence, artistic achievement and extraordinary community commitment were at the forefront as the Town of Tisdale hosted its 45th Annual Appreciation Night on Nov. 20.

The long-standing event celebrated provincial and national champions, recognized local service groups and presented its highest honour — Volunteer of the Year — to a resident whose dedication continues to shape the community.

Recreation and Parks director Stacy Thiessen welcomed guests, noting the importance of recognizing those whose contributions elevate Tisdale.

“Tonight, we are here to honour those who amplify outstanding skill and determination to climb to the very top in our province,” Thiessen said. “We are also here to honour an individual who has dedicated countless hours as a volunteer in our community.”

The premier award, Volunteer of the Year, was presented to Cheryl Gudmundson, celebrated for her extensive impact across numerous community organizations.

Nominator Jenna Holt described Gudmundson as “a shining example of selfless giving,” emphasizing her long-standing commitment to Northeast Regional Victim Services.

“She brings not only a wealth of knowledge but also a deep empathy that allows her to connect with people in their most vulnerable moments,” Holt said.

Gudmundson also volunteers with Suicide Bereavement, Better Together, Tisdale Reconciliation, 100 Women That Care Tisdale and multiple other initiatives. Holt said the award is “a small token of appreciation for a truly remarkable woman whose spirit enriches us all.”

Gudmundson received a plaque and certificate from Thiessen.

Provincial and National award recipients

Softball — Arianne Pollon

Arianne Pollon was honoured for an outstanding collegiate softball career at Durham College in Oshawa, Ont. Competing in three straight Ontario Colleges Athletic Association finals from 2022–24, Pollon capped her career with a provincial and national championship in 2024. The Durham Lords completed a remarkable 37–0 undefeated season. Pollon played second base and posted a .333 batting average with a .647 on-base percentage.

Wakeboarding — Harper Thiessen and Osker Curry

Nine-year-old Harper Thiessen earned the U9 Female Wakeboard Provincial Championship, recognized for her growing technical ability and enthusiasm for the sport. “Her enthusiasm to get out on the lake is always evident,” presenter Kaylee Ens said.

Ten-year-old Osker Curry claimed gold in the U11 Male Wakeboard division, praised for his strong skill progression and sportsmanship. Ens described Curry as “a true role model on the water, always perfecting new tricks.”

Football — Zenek Chapman and Aiden Zslnka

Local athletes Zenek Chapman and Aiden Zslnka represented Saskatchewan at the 2025 Challenge Cup, contributing to a decisive 38–0 victory over Manitoba. Chapman earned Defensive Player of the Game, highlighting his impact on the field. Both players were recognized for their dedication to the Tisdale Tornados program and their leadership among teammates.

Dance — Canadian Dance Teachers Association National Awards

Five Tisdale Dance Centre students were recognized after completing all seven grades of study to earn national certification from the Canadian Dance Teachers Association. The awards represent years of training, discipline and artistic growth.

Jenna Brown – National Tap Award

– National Tap Award Isabelle Deforest – National Tap Award

– National Tap Award Sophie Coulter – National Jazz Award

– National Jazz Award Delaney Walter – National Tap Award (in absentia)

– National Tap Award (in absentia) Lexi Mutimer – National Tap Award and National Jazz Award

Gymnastics — Sylvie St. Amant and Jayda York

Sylvie St. Amant was celebrated as the 2025 GymSask XCEL Platinum Vault Provincial Champion, recognized for consistent podium finishes and a standout 9.45 vault score at provincials.

Jayda York received the Provincial Choreography Award for her XCEL Gold floor routine, choreographed by coach Jody Campbell, who volunteers her time. Campbell’s work was recognized for competing against routines choreographed by hired professionals.

Figure Skating — Katelyn Mooney

Katelyn Mooney, the 2025 Star 6 Freeskate Provincial Champion, was honoured for her persistence and passion for the sport. After stepping back from figure skating to play hockey, she returned and committed herself to a demanding training schedule. Her nomination highlighted her resilience: “She is a shining example of what amazing things can come from struggle.”

Mooney has passed numerous tests, performed in multiple ice shows and continues to mentor younger skaters at the club.

Service Group Awards

Tisdale Kinettes

The Kinettes were recognized for their long-standing community work supporting playgrounds, action sports facilities, daycares, schools, NEOSS, Salvation Army programs, TeleMiracle and more. Their annual Christmas Craft & Trade Show remains a signature community event.

Tisdale Kinsmen

The Kinsmen were honoured for contributions to playgrounds, the local swimming pool, medical equipment for Tisdale Hospital and major community fundraisers, including their Steak and Lobster Night. They also support national Kin Canada initiatives and volunteer with TeleMiracle.

