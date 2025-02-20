Voices of the North returning with diverse cast of Indigenous performers

By Jayda Taylor, Daily Herald Contributor

A Prince Albert Winter Festival staple is back showcasing Indigenous talent.

Voices of the North held its final rehearsal on Wednesday in preparation for four shows from Thursday to Saturday. Sheryl Kimbley has been helping organize the event since its inception in 1993, putting over 1,300 performers in the spotlight so far.

“There was an idea that we needed a place to showcase our Aboriginal talent, on our own stage, in our way,” said Kimbley.

“The idea was presented for the winter festival and it was a sanctioned event, and we’ve been going strong ever since. We’ve been through having to invite performers to come to audition to where it is now, where they come from across Saskatchewan and other provinces.”

Kimbley said the event is often a stepping stone for musicians, dancers, and actors to get other gigs. The name Voices of the North is intended to honour its roots, but not limit the potential of its participants.

“Prince Albert’s always been our base. We used to be called Gateway to the North, but now I think it’s more like we’re gateway to Nashville, you know, they can go bigger than us.”

Anthony Pasqua has been rapping since 2019. He’s from Pasqua First Nation near Fort Qu’Appelle.

He’s performing a Jay-Z cover and an original song.

“It’s called Don’t Cry, and it’s like a storytelling song that talks about my life and also the lives of a lot of other Indigenous peoples. It also talks about where we were, where we’re headed and where we want to be,” he said.

Anthony Pasqua is a rap artist from Pasqua First Nation in southern Saskatchewan. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald Contributor

Pasqua said it’s uplifting to see so many Indigenous peoples come together to showcase their talents – whether it’s this year’s cast of over 20 performers, the band, stage hands, organizers, or sponsors.

“Being hand in hand with one another, there’s a lot of laughter and a lot of fun.”

Delbert Aubichon, from Flying Dust First Nation near Meadow Lake, rehearses for Voices of the North in Prince Albert on Feb. 19, 2025. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald Contributor

Delbert Aubichon, who’s from Flying Dust First Nation near Meadow Lake, is a country artist. He’s been taking on more gigs in the last five years, even delving into TikTok to share his work.

“The atmosphere, I find it really inviting and relaxed,” he said about Voices of the North.

“It just feels like a good experience and I think it’s a good thing for people of any culture just to show what they’re passionate about.”

Kimbley added that the show is intended to be a celebration of Indigenous peoples and all they have to offer.

“We come from a long line of different things that have held us back. There’s a saying ‘They tried to bury us, but we grew,’” she said.

“There’s residential school, addiction, things that people could say this is who we are, but really, we’re mixed up of exactly what you’re going to see on the stage.”

Shows take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Exhibition Centre, with a cabaret on Friday at 10 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under, plus a $3 winter festival button.