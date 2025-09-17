Visitors can take a selfie in front of Jasper’s big new sign

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Jasper Fitzhugh

JASPER – There is a new attraction right in the heart of Jasper that has been a smash hit among tourists in search of photo opportunities.

In collaboration with Parks Canada, Tourism Jasper put a new Jasper sign in front of the Visitor Information Centre during the first week of August.

“For residents, it’s a source of pride,” said Naji Khouri, director of destination development with Tourism Jasper. “For visitors, it’s an opportunity for them to stop and pose and to share some fantastic social media exposure as well, and it draws people into the heart of the town. They’re encouraged to shop at the near stores and restaurants and cafes.”

Funded by PrairiesCan, the new sign is a continuation of other vibrancy projects in Jasper and is meant to give the visitor economy a boost following the Jasper wildfire last year.

The sign lights up at night and is weather durable. Each letter can change colour to make different patterns or be reflective of different events and holidays.

“For Christmas or for Pride, everyone should keep their eyes up because, yeah, the sign will always be evolving,” Khouri said. “It will never look the same, so we’re really excited that has that function as well for the town.”

Because of the sign’s location, there is plenty of space for not just selfies or small group photos but also large group photos. The iconic information centre and the manicured lawn also serve as a fitting backdrop.

Visitors have been known to take photos in front of the entrance signs into town, which requires pulling over on the side of the road. This new sign is not only more accessible to pedestrians but is also located near Jasper’s downtown area where shops and restaurants can be found.

The sign will stay up for the foreseeable future. Tourism Jasper will continue to review the project in case the sign needs to be changed or moved.

Although Khouri expected the sign to be busy, its popularity has exceeded even his expectations.

“Throughout the day, it’s hard to find a point where someone isn’t taking a photo next to it, and it’s going to be great,” he said. “I think it’s going to help amplify the town’s visibility and attract future visitation as well.”

“I’m so glad that it’s here, and I’m so glad it’s being extremely, extremely well received by everyone, so we’re stoked,” he added.