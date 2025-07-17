Vintage Power Machines has successful 43rd Annual Threshing Festiva

The Vintage Power Machines Museum south of Prince Albert hosted a successful 43rd Annual Threshing Festival on July 12 and 13.

The Museum had great crowds over the two days of the festival. Organizers said the goal is to keep traditions alive.

“Yesterday was down just a slight bit for our attendance but we did quite well actually our food booth did well and people were really happy we’ve got the RCMP out here this year with the SGI roll over unit and that had a lot of people looking at it and we’re hoping that we could get a few extras,’ President Al Andal said on Sunday.

He said that they lost a few vendors but everything remained positive.

“Some had to bail out at the last minute with health issues so we lost a few of the people that were going to bring out their items that they make and sell and stuff like that,” he said.

The main event on Sunday was the popular vintage tractor pulls, which used the rig from the Melfort Agricultural Society to run the event.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The SGI rollover demonstration was a new feature at the Vintage Power Machines 43rd Annual Threshing Festival. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



There were several antique vehicles and tractors on display on Sunday at the Vintage Power Machines 43rd Annual Threshing Festival. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Threshing demonstrations were one of the highlights at the Vintage Power Machines 43rd Annual Threshing Festival. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The Vintage Tractor Pull Competition was a popular feature on Sunday at the Vintage Power Machines 43rd Annual Threshing Festival Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The sawmill demonstration is another popular feature of the Vintage Power Machines 43rd Annual Threshing Festival.

“The crowd that rolls in, they enjoyed everything here when they were here so it was a good one,” Andal said. “Today the crowd is up quite a bit so I would say we’ll have at least double or more this today than what we had yesterday.”

This was the festival’s fourth year back to their regular two-day event after holding a mini festival in 2021.Each day starts with a pancake breakfast and Sunday included a devotional with Hubert Smith in the church on site.

Organizers hope to add to the site in the coming months. They are in the process of completing a new Canteen building on site with seating for 65 and a brand new kitchen.

“We’re on our last $30,000 or $35,000 on finishing our new brand new canteen. Any money we can raise off this, of course, will go towards that and we’ve had a lot of good sponsors this year a lot of the trucking companies have sponsored us with stuff for this year,” Andal said.

“Some of the other businesses have done really well they’ve stepped up to the plate and helped us a lot more than normal and we really appreciate it.”

The project has been ongoing for four years. Andal said having volunteers build the new canteen has helped keep costs down. The building continues to pass every inspection.

The Festival is always trying new attractions including the addition of the SGI roll over demonstration.

The Vintage Power Machines also use raffle tickets for fundraising and have a silent auction on site each year.

“We’ve got our tickets for our provincial lottery lined up and they’re selling quite well right now,” Andal said. “They’re cash draws and it’s being drawn at the Smitty’s location in November. We go there for one of our last meetings in November and we’re drawing it.”

If you want a tour when they are not open, you can contact curator Percy Halliwell to set up a time.

