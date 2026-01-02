Victoria Hospital welcomes New Year’s Baby Virginia at 9:33 a.m.

It took more than a few hours, but Prince Albert has its New Year’s Baby.

Parents Corleen Sewap and Layton McCallum of Pelican Narrows welcomed baby Virginia Maryann Margaret McCallum at 9:53 a.m. at Victoria Hospital. With multiple older siblings, Virginia is the first in more ways than one.

“(She’s) my first daughter,” a tired, but happy Corleen said during an interview late Thursday afternoon. “I have three boys.”

Virginia weighed five pounds and ten ounces at birth. As of Thursday night she was still in hospital with her mother undergoing tests.

“I came it at 7:30 and I pushed around 9:31 and had her at 9:33,” Corleen said. “I’m pretty tired.”

Corleen named her daughter after her late mother-in-law and her late grandmother. She said both women played important roles in her life, and in Layton’s life.

“My grandma, she raised me,” Corleen said. “They really meant a lot to us.”