Victoria Day is uniquely Canadian

Victoria Day is a Canadian statutory holiday celebrated on the Monday preceding May 25 in every province and territory. This year Victoria Day is on May 19. It honours Queen Victoria’s birthday.

Victoria Day is sometimes called May Two-Four, a double entendre that refers both to the date around which the holiday falls (May 24) and Canadian slang for a case of 24 beers (a “two-four”), a drink popular during the long weekend. The May Long, as it is also known, is the start of summer. Some open up their cabin for the summer, some plant potatoes. Garage sales pop up like dandelions.

Canada is the only country that has an official holiday to commemorate Queen Victoria’s birth on May 24, 1819. The holiday has been observed since before Canada was formed, originally falling on the sovereign’s actual birthday. The holiday has always been distinctly Canadian.

Few know that the reigning sovereign’s birthday is also celebrated on Victoria Day in Canada. Our King, Charles III, was born Nov.14, 1948, but a May 2023 proclamation declared Victoria Day as the date on which to celebrate his birthday in Canada.

In Australia, the sovereign’s birthday is observed as a public holiday on the second Monday of June in most of Australia except Western Australia and Queensland.

New Zealand celebrates the sovereign’s birthday on the first Monday in June.

In the United Kingdom, the monarch’s official birthday is celebrated on the second or third Saturday in June. In the UK, the most important and watched event related to the day is Trooping the Colour with a parade down The Mall in London.

However you celebrate Victoria Day, pause for a moment to appreciate our unique Canadian traditions and celebrations.