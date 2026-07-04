Viaduct plan returns to committee

A major bridge repair project that caused a lengthy budget debate last fall will return to Prince Albert’s Executive Committee on Monday, this time with a wider scope and a new timeline.

The committee will review a report recommending that rehabilitation work at the 6th Avenue East viaduct be tendered after the 2027 budget is approved, with construction to follow in 2027. City reports refer to the site as two viaducts, one for southbound traffic and one for northbound traffic.

The structures were built in 1976 and carry traffic over the Carlton Trail Railway tracks. Administration says they remain safe for short-term use with continued monitoring and minor maintenance, but both need work.

The project was already before council during the 2026 budget process, when administration sought $1 million for rehabilitation of one structure. At the time, then director of public works Jeff Da Silva told councillors the City also had $150,000 budgeted for consulting work to investigate, design and potentially tender the project.



City of Prince Albert/Agenda package

Photos included in the July 6 Executive Committee agenda package show severe concrete damage on the southbound and northbound 6th Avenue East viaduct structures. Administration is recommending the City move the rehabilitation project to 2027 and include both structures in the work.

Councillors raised questions during that meeting about whether the work could be split over two years, whether the rail line or insurance could be involved because of past damage, and whether road levy money or provincial funding could cover part of the cost.

Da Silva told councillors the work being discussed then focused on one bridge deck, not both. He said there were concerns with structural damage to the bridge slabs and expansion joint. He also said some surface damage from a past incident did not appear to be structural and was “certainly not an emergency today.”

The new report says Public Works later hired WSP Canada to inspect and test both traffic structures. That work found moderate to severe deterioration in key parts of both, including girder ends, abutment bearing seats, barriers and expansion joints.

Administration is now recommending the approved $1 million from the 2026 capital budget be carried forward to 2027. Any unspent money from the 2026 bridge inspection budget would also be carried forward. The report also asks that an extra $920,000 for the northbound structure be sent to 2027 budget talks.

Doing both structures as one project could save up to $110,000 and keep traffic disruption to one construction season, according to the report.

If approved through the 2027 budget process, the total rehabilitation budget would be $2.07 million, including the $1.15 million already approved and carried forward from 2026, plus the added $920,000 request.

Committee members will also consider removing the City Hall mural painted in 1998 in memory of Dr. Ed Gaudet.

A report from administration says the mural has badly deteriorated and can no longer be restored. A 2024 condition report found major paint flaking and fading from sun exposure.

Administration is recommending the mural be removed at a cost of $8,694, with the money coming from the Public Art Reserve Fund. The report says the work would use a low-pressure steam cleaning system meant to remove paint while protecting the ‘Tyndall stone’ underneath.

The report says the Gaudet family supports removal. The Public Art Working Group also recommends removing the mural and does not propose replacing it at City Hall.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include a proposed 2026-2031 agreement with CRL Engineering for TransitLivePA, a request from the Prince Albert Speed Skating Club related to crash mat replacement, SaskPower smart meter deployment information, April and May accounts payable reports, and the 2025 Prince Albert Fire Department year in review.

Executive Committee meets Monday at 2 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca