Veselka President encourages celebration of Vyshyvanka Day

On the third Thursday of May each year, Ukrainians around the world participate in Vyshyvanka Day—a celebration of national identity, heritage, and unity through the simple act of wearing embroidered clothing.

It’s not a state or religious holiday, and there are no government speeches or formal ceremonies.

“Red and black stand as the quintessential hues in vyshyvanka patterns,” Veselka Prince Albert and District Ukrainin and Cultural Heritage Club President Zenik Rabiej said. “Red symbolizes good fortune, happiness, and love, while black, paradoxically, signifies wisdom and prosperity in Ukrainian tradition, often representing the nation’s fertile soil.”

Observed on the third Thursday of May, started 2006 this holiday has grown to a global movement, uniting Ukrainians and supporters around the world.

“Traditionally, vyshyvankas were worn on special occasions, weddings, and holidays, serving as a tangible link to ancestry and national pride,” Rabiej said.

Vyshyvanka Day was established in 2006 by students at Chernivtsi National University, who sought to promote Ukrainian culture and unity during a time of growing national consciousness.

He explained that the idea was simple, to wear a vyshyvanka to work, school, or in public as a sign of solidarity and pride. The tradition quickly spread, and today people across Ukraine—and the diaspora—celebrate by donning their embroidered shirts, organizing cultural events, and sharing stories about their personal and family heritage.

“For those of you who have a vyshyvanka, I encourage you to proudly wear it on May 21,” Rabiej said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca