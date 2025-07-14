Venezuela shuts out New Zealand for first softball World Cup crown

Venezuela arrived in Prince Albert as the number five seed in the WBSC World Cup, but now they can call themselves number one.

The squad from South America relied on exceptional pitching from ace Sivira Pimentel, and home runs from LF Kleiver Rodriguez and SS Pedro Flores, on route to a 3-0 win over New Zealand in Sunday’s World Cup Gold Medal Game.

“After my family, my kids, my sister, my brother, my wife, this is the best thing to happen in my life,” Venezuelan catcher and team captain Rafael Flores said. “Special thanks to my dad, who introduced me to the sport of softball.

“This win is for our country, for Venezuela. It gave me the chance to represent my country for many years, so this is for them. Enjoy it Venezuela.”

Flores and the rest of the Venezuelan squad went 2-1 in the group stage, scoring victories over New Zealand and top-ranked Argentina, and losing a close 11-9 game to Canada. In the Super Round, they lost 5-1 to Japan, but rebounded for a 6-4 win over the United States.

That put them in a three-way tie for first following the Super Round, after New Zealand, Japan, and Venezuela all finished 2-1. The tie-breaker rules put New Zealand and Venezuela in the final, and the South American pitching staff gave the Black Sox little to work with all night.

“Before the game I spoke with my teammates. I told them, ‘hey, we don’t need to change anything. We need to keep playing the same as we did in the very first game,’” Pimentel said afterward. “Luckily they did a great job, we didn’t take anything (for granted), and luckily we got the win.”

“Everyone had a part in this tournament,” Flores added. “We spent two months in Valencia training as a team, physical conditions, technical training, so it was huge work that paid off here in Prince Albert.”

Pimentel dominated during the tournament, throwing three complete games, and striking out 58 batters in only 34 innings of work.

His 4-1 record and 2.88 ERA were good enough to earn him the tournament MVP award, and he shined in the Gold Medal game, holding New Zealand to just one hit over 5.2 innings.

“It was a little bit unexpected for me,” Pimentel said when asked about the MPV award. “When I heard my name I was full of happiness. It’s something I’ve dreamed about my entire life.”

Sunday’s final remained scoreless until the bottom of the third when Flores led off with a home run to centre field to make it 1-0 Venezuela.

The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the sixth when Rogelio Sequera walked to lead off the inning, and Rodriguez followed up with a two-run home run.

Facing a 3-0 deficit in the top of the seventh, New Zealand catcher Beau Bishop lead off with a pop up to third base. Pinch hitter Hohepa Monk and CF Benjamin Enoka both struck out swinging to end the ball game.

Venezuelan pitchers Pimentel, Luis Colombo, and Eudomar Toyo combined to hold New Zealand batters to three hits and no runs, while striking out 13 and walking three. New Zealand pitchers Liam Potts and Pita Rona gave up a combined three runs on three hits, while striking out six and walking four.

“I want to thank God because I know he was with us since the beginning of this World Cup,” Pimentel said when asked about the win. “We knew since the first day that we needed to give our best in every game because the eight best teams in the world were here. This is incredible for us as a team, for me as a person, but also for our country that is not in the best moment. Sometimes they struggle a bit but this kind of thing in sports and in life makes them feel happy, so I’m happy for my country.”