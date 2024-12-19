Vehicle involved in Second Avenue collision reported stolen just prior to incident

The Prince Albert Police Service says one of two vehicles involved in a collision Wednesday evening was reported stolen prior to the incident.

PAPS officers discovered the collision while patrolling the 3500 Block of Second Avenue West at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers quickly requested paramedics and firefighters attend the scene to care for the occupants of the second vehicle. All four were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a PAPS press release, the first vehicle was stolen just prior to the collision. Police say the owner of the vehicle entered a business, and upon exiting, a woman got in his vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed before colliding with the second vehicle on Second Avenue.

Officers have arrested one woman who initially attempted to flee the scene, according to the press release.

The 28-year-old woman faces multiple charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving. She is also charged with three counts of breaching probation.