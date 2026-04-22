Vehicle damages garbage bins across Humboldt overnight spree

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The City of Humboldt’s community safety officers are seeking the public’s assistance following an overnight incident on April 9.

A vehicle was observed travelling through the community and striking multiple REACT bins along 11th Avenue, 16th Street and 9th Avenue. The incidents resulted in damage to several bins in those areas.

Community safety officers are asking residents in the vicinity to review any available security or doorbell camera footage from the overnight hours of April 9. Any information that may assist in identifying the vehicle involved would be appreciated.

A video capturing the incident has been provided for reference and potential use in coverage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Humboldt’s community safety officers at 306-682-2525.