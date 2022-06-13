Police report one dead, two injured in Saturday collision

One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision Saturday night on a highway undergoing construction to improve safety just west of Prince Albert.

Officers with the Prince Albert Police Service were joined by members of the RCMP and RCMP traffic services at the scene of the fatal crash on Highway #3, in the area of the 500 Block of 10th Street N.W. around 10:10 p.m. on June 11.

The 72-year-old driver and lone occupant of a minivan that was driving westbound on the highway was killed after colliding with a truck heading east into Prince Albert.

The occupants of the truck, who were identified by Parkland Ambulance as a 49-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

A section of Highway #3 between the City of Prince Albert and the Shell River Bridge is currently being developed into a four-lane highway. The construction has resulted in a lane closure, forcing westbound traffic to drive on the shoulder of the road.