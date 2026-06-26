Vaughn Wyant Group recognized for $100,000 ice resurfacer sponsorship

The City of Prince Albert recognized the Vaughn Wyant Group on Thursday for a $100,000 sponsorship connected to the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre.

City officials and representatives from the automotive group gathered on the ice beside one of the facility’s new ice resurfacers for the recognition. The sponsorship is part of the Play It Forward campaign, the city’s fundraising effort tied to the new recreation facility.

The sponsorship is being recognized through branding on one of the facility’s ice resurfacers, with representatives from Vaughn Wyant Group dealerships, including Hyundai, Kia and Ford, attending the on-ice presentation.

Troy Parenteau, Ward 2 councillor and deputy mayor, said the sponsorship is about more than equipment or signage.

“It helps young athletes develop confidence and teamwork, creates opportunities for family connection, and supports a facility that serves as a hub of wellness and pride for residents of all ages,” Parenteau said during remarks on the ice.

Jordan Carrier, business and sponsorship manager with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department, said the city has used different forms of recognition for donors who supported the capital project. He said the ice resurfacer recognition was designated for the $100,000 sponsorship level.

Carrier said other donors have been recognized in different ways, including ice logos and signs near scorekeeper areas.

Parenteau said the Leisure Centre has two brand-new ice resurfacers, which will be used regularly throughtout the season whenever the ice in use.

“I imagine this will be used every time that the ice is used,” Parenteau said. “In our busier seasons, in between games, or during tournaments, in between periods, I’m sure this will be out repairing the ice, getting it back to a workable condition.”

He said the ice resurfacer is a visible part of the arena experience, especailly for families and young hockey players.

“When you’re at a hockey game, the ice resurfacer is a big part of it,” Parenteau said. “I know, as a kid at hockey games, seeing the ice resurfacer come through was always an exciting thing.”

David Tweidt, general manager of Lakeland Hyundai in Prince Albert, attended on behalf of the Vaughn Wyant Group. He said the company wanted to support the Leisure Centre because of its role in the community.

“This centre is a big deal,” Tweidt said. “It gives the kids an outlet, a place where community can come together for fun, for recreation, and for sports, and I think that’s truly important to have in any community.”

Tweidt said the group’s dealerships employ around 100 people locally, many with families in Prince Albert. He said supporting recreation was natural fit because the facility serves children, families, athletes and general community users.

“This facility was a huge expense to the community, and it was a job that needed to get done,” he said. “So we decided to step out and contribute the best way we could.”

Tweidt said the sponsorship is one part of the company’s wider community involvement. He said the group sponsors 30 to 40 events a year and also supports other charity work, including Feeding the Future.

Parenteau said business support for the Leisure Centre shows local companies are willing to partner with the city on projects that benefit families, workers and the economy.

“It shows that our business community is willing to work with the city on projects that are good for our families, good for our workers, good for our economy,” he said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca