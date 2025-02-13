Valentine’s Day trivia

Valentine’s Day has been celebrated for centuries and might be the original “Hallmark Holiday” which requires the exchange of greeting cards. Test your knowledge of the traditions behind our Feb. 14 celebration of romantic love.

1. What is the origin of Valentine’s Day?

2. Who wrote the poem “A Red, Red Rose”?

3. Part of the Valentine’s tradition comes from a Roman festival where boys and girls drew names out of a hat and got married. True or false?

4. What fruit is also known as the “love apple”?

5. In what century did Valentine’s cards become popular in Great Britain?

6. Women buy approximately what percentage of Valentine’s cards? 50%, 70% or 85%?

7. If you are quick to show your feelings of love you are said to wear your heart on your ––––––

8. In which century were the Wars of the Roses fought?

9. The word “love”, as used in the scoring of tennis, is thought to have originated from the French word for what type of food?

10. How many times does the word “love” appear in the Bible? 3, 73 or 733?

Answers