Vaccination encouraged in the north to prevent pneumonia

NORTH – The Saskatchewan Health Authority, along with other health officials in the province’s north, have warned people in the region of an increased spread of strep pneumonia.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority said, “pneumococcal diseases are caused by different types of Streptococci pneumoiae (‘strep’) bacteria.”

You should speak with your primary healthcare provider about the pneumonia vaccine, says theSHA.

A pneumonia vaccine is available and you can visit Immunization Forms and Fact Sheets | Immunization Services | Government of Saskatchewan to determine if you are eligible to receive the pneumonia vaccine.

Pneumococcal vaccine is available free of charge to those 65 years of age and older who have never received any previous pneumococcal vaccines, as well as transplant recipients and those who are two months to 64 years of age with certain risk factors for pneumococcal disease.

In La Ronge, the La Ronge Health Centre (227 Backlund St. La Ronge) offers the vaccine. You can visit or call 306-425-2422 to speak to a Public Health Nurse to determine your eligibility.

Outside of La Ronge, anyone can dial Healthline (811) to find out if they are eligible.

Strep pneumonia is a bacterial illness and can lead to more serious diseases, including meningitis, sepsis, and ear and sinus infections. Symptoms include sudden chest pain, fever, shortness of breath and chills, and it is most commonly spread through coughing, sneezing, and close contact with infected people.