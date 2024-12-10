Vaadeland draws on family memories for Christmas tour

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

Jake Vaadeland and his band, The Sturgeon River Boys, are bringing their “Goodness Gracious It’s Christmas” tour to Canada this holiday season, with a special performance on Dec. 14 at the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts in Prince Albert.

This festive concert blends bluegrass, rockabilly, and country influences into a joyful celebration of Christmas music, featuring both classic holiday favorites and Vaadeland’s original tracks. Fans can expect a unique musical experience filled with warmth, cheer, and musical virtuosity.

“I’m really looking forward to (this tour) because we make sure we put on a good show that people are familiar with every time,” Vaadeland told the Herald in a recent telephone interview, “But I am excited to kinda do something a little bit different that’ll also be polished up, but (with) a different take on it, a Christmas take on it.

“We’re gonna have a whole stage set that we’re really excited to show people and that I’m excited to have to put together every single night, we play. We’re gonna have a very homey, comforting, Christmas style stage set on stage that will change up the mood and the visuals (compared to what we normally do).”

From the setlist to the stage design, everything seems like it will be carefully crafted to make this show stand out as a festive musical event like no other.

In addition to holiday favorites, Vaadeland is debuting two new holiday songs: a rockabilly-inspired “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” which holds personal significance for him. Vaadeland described the latter as a song from his childhood, recalling how it was sung in church by his family and community in Park Valley, Saskatchewan.

“It always sounded so great, and I loved it when they’d sing that song at Christmas time,” he says. “I did want to include that one because it sort of is in my childhood and my family history—the culture in the area, I guess, you could call it—of where I come from in Saskatchewan.”

While the focus is on music, the tour also marks a new chapter for the band, with the addition of bassist Jake Smithies from England.

“He’s our new full-time guy,” Vaadeland reveals. “He has fit in really well. We’re gonna do our best to make sure he can be here for all the shows that we do, and he will be here for the Christmas tour as well.”

While it may sound like a big logistical challenge to have a bass player flying in from Europe, Jake emphasizes that it’s all worth it.

“We have him here because he is one of the best bass players I’ve ever heard or laid eyes on. I wouldn’t be flying him over here for just a few dates if he wasn’t that good.”

For Vaadeland, this tour is about more than just performing—it’s about creating a shared experience for his audience.

“I do love being a musician, and I love being an entertainer more than that and making people smile and trying my best. It really stresses me out at night thinking about that and making sure I’ve made people happy and made a bit of a difference. I don’t just want to be putting on a show that people are buying tickets to and then going home and forgetting about it just for something to do,” Vaadeland explains. “My dream is that (my shows will) be life changing for somebody or everybody that bought tickets.”

The Prince Albert stop on Dec. 14 promises to be a special night, with Vaadeland’s unique blend of music, heartfelt storytelling, and festive cheer. Fans can also pick up exclusive “Goodness Gracious It’s Christmas” merchandise, including new items specific to the tour.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Jake Vaadeland’s music, the Dec. 14 performance in Prince Albert is sure to be a highlight of the holiday season. With a mix of classic Christmas songs, original material, and the addition of Smithies, this is a concert you won’t want to miss.