USask to pay tribute to distinguished honorary degree recipient

University of Saskatchewan

SASKATOON – The University of Saskatchewan (USask) will honour the extraordinary community contributions and leadership of Chief Perry Bellegarde at this year’s Fall Convocation.



Chief Bellegarde will be recognized during the afternoon ceremony at 2 pm at USask Fall Convocation on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Merlis Belsher Place.



“We are grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate Chief Bellegarde for his lifelong commitment to Indigenous rights throughout a distinguished career of serving and advocating for First Nations Peoples,” said USask President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Stoicheff. “It is our distinct pleasure to express our admiration and appreciation by bestowing the University of Saskatchewan’s highest honour.”



A member of Little Black Bear First Nation, Treaty 4 territory, Chief Bellegarde has devoted his life to advancing the rights and well-being of First Nations peoples. For more than 35 years, he has held leadership roles in Canada, including serving as Chief of the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations to two terms as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (2014–2021). He describes himself as an oskâpêwis—a helper dedicated to service.



As National Chief, he championed closing the gap in quality of life between First Nations and other families in Canada. His advocacy led to landmark achievements, including Canada’s first national legislation recognizing and protecting Indigenous languages and the federal commitment to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Internationally, he elevated First Nations leadership in sustainable development, advancing rights-based climate solutions from the Paris Agreement to the Sustainable Markets Initiative.



Chief Bellegarde has received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, Saskatchewan Centennial Medal, King Charles III’s Coronation Medal, Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, Golden Jubilee Medal, and the Platinum Jubilee Medal, and honorary Doctor of Laws from Queen’s and Lakehead universities. Named the Empire Club of Canada’s 2021 “Nation Builder of the Year,” he also serves as honorary president of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, chair of the First Nations Bank of Canada, and advisor to Fasken, the Sustainable Markets Initiative, and Harvard University’s Salata Institute.



Chief Bellegarde was a guest speaker at USask’s National Forum on Truth and Reconciliation in 2015, the first of its kind in Canada. He has also served on the boards of the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, YMCA Canada, and Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority. He earned a Bachelor of Administration from University of Regina (U of R) and Lifetime Achievement Award from U of R in 2023.