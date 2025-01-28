USask to Offer Nursing Education in Ten Saskatchewan Communities

Kylie Kelso, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, University of Saskatchewan College of Nursing

“I found this to be such a great opportunity to attend the University of Saskatchewan (USask) and have access to the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program right in my community of La Ronge,” says USask College of Nursing BSN student Leandra McLeod.

McLeod is completing her third year of the BSN program at the USask College of Nursing distributed nursing site in La Ronge.

Since 2012, USask College of Nursing has been offering the undergraduate BSN program at a number of locations throughout Saskatchewan.

Currently, students can complete their entire BSN degree in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, La Ronge, Île-à-la-Crosse, Yorkton, Lloydminster, North Battleford, and Muenster.

Beginning September 2025, students from Swift Current and Weyburn will also have the opportunity to complete their entire nursing degree in their community.

“We listened to the people of Saskatchewan and over the last two years announced our expansion to four additional locations in the province where students previously did not have access to the BSN program,” said USask College of Nursing Dean Dr. Solina Richter (DCur).

“It is important our program offering is inclusive of rural and remote areas of Saskatchewan. When the students at the distributed nursing sites complete their nursing degrees, they will help to fill unmet registered nursing workforce needs in rural Saskatchewan. We are decreasing the likelihood of these communities experiencing a registered nursing shortage, as the students will likely practice in the community once becoming licensed.”

“Becoming a nurse was something I knew I always wanted to do, but as a single mother, moving away from Prince Albert to complete my nursing degree was not realistic,” says USask College of Nursing student Desiré Hoare, who is finishing her fourth year in the BSN program at the USask Prince Albert Campus.

University of Saskatchewan College of Nursing student Desiré Hoare at the Prince Albert Campus. Credit: Submitted.

Both McLeod and Hoare say the opportunity to learn where they live has been a wonderful experience.

“The small class sizes in La Ronge and the additional help you get from instructors when needed means there is a lot of one-on-one time,” says McLeod. “I would recommend the BSN program to anyone who has an interest in healthcare.”

It took McLeod six years to take the leap, but watching a number of peers go through the BSN program in La Ronge ultimately motivated her to apply.

The College of Nursing Learn Where You Live model has proven successful at distributed sites like La Ronge and Île-à-la-Crosse. Since the first students entered the BSN program in La Ronge and Île-à-la-Crosse, 68 nursing students have completed their degree in northern Saskatchewan.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to study nursing in Prince Albert,” adds Hoare.

For more information on the University of Saskatchewan College of Nursing Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, please visit https://admissions.usask.ca/nursing.php.