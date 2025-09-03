USask Prince Albert Campus welcomes back students

Elementary and high school students are not the only ones coming back to campus this week.

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) Prince Albert campus welcomed students back to class officially on Wednesday.

Dale San Juan, a third year Nursing student at the University of Saskatchewan, has been a student since 2022. He was both nervous and excited for his first day.

“It’s just orientation, but it’s obviously nerve wracking because going to my third year in nursing, I am very excited just to just experience this whole thing,” San Juan said.

He said he is much more prepared for his third year on campus.

“In year two I didn’t really have much experience in the medical field, not knowing how it goes. I think I’m more prepared. I’m definitely excited to experience new things, new challenges.”

San Juan is a graduate of Carlton Comprehensive High School. He chose to stay at home to study nursing.

” I knew there was a campus here in PA and I like home,” he said. “I like staying around my family, so it’s very convenient being in PA.”

San Juan said he was not exactly sure what he wanted to do after high school but having a nursing program at the USask Prince Albert campus helped him make a decision.

“I wanted to go into something in the medical field,” he explained. “I wasn’t sure, but I knew that nursing was available here. I wanted to try that out and so far it’s been an incredible experience.”

The campus experience in general is excellent, according to San Juan. He said the small size makes it easier for students and staff to make connections.

“Everybody knows each other. You can kind of connect and have relationships with the instructors, with (Campus Lead) Rob (Procyk) and counsellors and everything,” San Juan said.

“It’s very easy access.”

USask Prince Albert Campus Principal Jay Wilson said there are roughly 430 students enrolled on campus this year.

“USask Prince Albert is excited to welcome back students in all our programs including our key offerings in Nursing, Dental Therapy, and Arts and Science. We are seeing a reduction in overall enrollment but are encouraged by expanded program options in Education, Nursing, and the Edwards School of Business,” Wilson said.

Wilson explained that there are other supports being added on campus as well.

“To further support our local student population, we added advisor positions for students in Arts and Science and the Edwards School of Business,” he said. “We are expanding our career services offerings, specifically for Indigenous students in Prince Albert. We continue to offer a range of student mental health and well-being programs and supports. The USask Prince Albert Campus continues to be a focus of expansion and innovation. We invite all members of the community to please come visit.”