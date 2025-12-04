USask Prince Albert campus to offer Kanawayihetaytan Askiy programming

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) recently announced that students can complete the Kanawayihetaytan Askiy Certificate at their Prince Albert campus.

Kanawayihetaytan Askiy means “let us take care of the land” in Cree. According to the university, the program was developed in collaboration with First Nations, the Kanawayihetaytan Askiy Certificate examines environmental, legal and economic aspects of land and resource management in Indigenous communities.

Students can now take the certificate’s courses without having to travel to the main campus in Saskatoon.

“There are so many advantages to offering the Kanawayihetaytan Askiy programming at the USask Prince Albert campus,” Jordie Gagnon, senior strategic officer, Indigenous programs and partnerships of the USask College of Agriculture and Bioresources (AgBio) said in a press release.

“It’s beneficial to both students and the community. Students who live in and near Prince Albert have their support systems nearby. And the community benefits with graduates skilled in Indigenous land and resources management.”

Gagnon said the skills students learn while taking the program are needed by local, provincial, and national levels of government. They’ll also be useful in industries like forestry, he added.

“Students who are interested in working in these fields can enrol in an intro university program like the Kanawayihetaytan Askiy Certificate and be part of a learning environment that encompasses small class sizes and one-on-one support,” he said.

Graduates of the certificate can ladder into other USask programs such as the diplomas in Indigenous Lands Governance and Indigenous Resource Management. Both diplomas have the option of then laddering into the Resource Science major in the Bachelor of Renewable Resource Management. All of the programs are offered by AgBio.

“We strive to provide our students flexible learning opportunities in their education,” said Tom Yates, the associate dean academic of AgBio.

“When students can personalize how, where, and when they engage in learning, everyone wins. We want students to be able to access everything the University of Saskatchewan has to offer and to do that we need to meet students where they are.”

The Kanawayihetaytan Askiy Certificate provides a blended learning method of classroom, online and field studies to accommodate students. The program provides students a foundation of scientific and traditional knowledge with courses covering resource management, Indigenous Studies, economics, field studies, and more.

Applications for admission are open with the first cohort of certificate students at the Prince Albert campus to begin classes in July 2026. The program will continue to be offered at the Saskatoon campus as well, with the potential of the two cohorts meeting to collaborate. Questions about the program can be directed to AgBio Student Services.