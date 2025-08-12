USask nursing student awarded City of Prince Albert Lifeguard Scholarship

Daily Herald Staff

The City of Prince Albert has awarded the 2025 Lifeguard Scholarship to USask nursing student Shayla Preston.

The $2,000 scholarship was created in 2023 to highlight the work lifeguards do inside and outside the workplace. Preston said she was thankful for the award.

“I [am] incredibly grateful for my time with the City of Prince Albert Aquatics Department,” she said in a press release. “This job has not only prepared me professionally but has also shaped me into a more confident, capable, and compassionate person.”

Preston began working for the City of Prince Albert as a lifeguard in 2020. Since then, she’s worked in various positions at the Frank J. Dunn Swimming Pool, and Kinsmen Water Park. She is also part of the team preparing for the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre opening.

City of Prince Albert Recreation Coordinator for Aquatics Lauren Haubrich said Preston brings an infectious and positive attitude to the lifeguard team.

“She is friendly, honest, and a natural leader,” Haubrich said. “Shayla’s not only an asset to the City of Prince Albert aquatics team – but to the community. Her passion for water safety, accountability, and teamwork have been an amazing asset this 2025 season.

“The lifeguard team is made up of remarkable individuals and that is demonstrated through the excellent scholarship applicants each year.”

The City of Prince Albert will hold a special ceremony at the Kinsmen Water Park at a later date.

