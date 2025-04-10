USask library space named to honour longtime supporters Grit and Scott McCreath

University of Saskatchewan

SASKATOON – Longtime donors, volunteers and advocates, Grit and Scott McCreath were recently honoured at a ceremony celebrating their many philanthropic contributions to the University of Saskatchewan (USask).

Together, the McCreaths have donated more than $2 million over the past 40 years to various initiatives in the College of Education, Edwards School of Business, the Huskies and across campus, with a focus on supporting students and enhancing learning spaces. Two notable examples of their giving included the establishment of a scholarship to support Indigenous students attending the Edwards School of Business, as well as the opening of the Grit and Scott McCreath Active Learning Classroom in the College of Education in 2019.

Their steadfast support includes a recent $1 million gift, a portion of which will support a student success fund at the University Library, where a dedicated space will be named in recognition of the duo.

“Grit and Scott McCreath have been incredible friends to the University of Saskatchewan,” said USask President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Stoicheff. “They have not only been unwavering donors, but they have given their time and talents to make a lasting impact on so many aspects of USask. We are truly grateful for all they have done and continue to do.”

Grit (BEd’91) and Scott (BComm’69) have strong and enduring connections to USask.

Grit has served as chancellor of the University of Saskatchewan since 2019 and will conclude her tenure this June. After graduating from the College of Education in 1991, she went on to serve as an educator, teacher-librarian, and high school administrator for more than 30 years in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Ontario. She has also been a member of the University Senate and Board of Governors and has held the role of USask’s first honorary ambassador of the Alumni Association since 2015. In 2019, Grit was named a recipient of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

Scott had a successful career in finance with The McCreath Group at BMO Nesbitt Burns, as senior vice-president of Canadian Commercial Bank, and as chairman of the Alberta Stock Exchange. He is an 18-time recipient of the Deane Nesbitt/Charles Burns Award and received the Brendan Wood TopGun designation as one of the world’s best financial services professionals in 2011. Scott currently sits on the Dean’s Advisory Council and has served as an executive-in-residence at the Edwards School of Business since 2014, having taught more than 100 lectures to Edwards students.

The McCreaths’ generosity spans decades, beginning with their first donation to the university—a $15 gift to their colleges—in 1984.

“We’re so grateful for the amazing relationships and lifelong connection we have with the University of Saskatchewan,” said Grit. “The university is near and dear to our hearts and has touched our lives in ways we never imagined. We are so happy that we have an

opportunity to repay a debt of gratitude, and I hope it encourages others to consider giving back.”

The university has now dedicated a study space on the ground floor of the Murray Library that will be known as The Grit and Scott McCreath Library Commons. A plaque and signage bearing their names will be installed in the area to honour them.

“The University of Saskatchewan has always played an enormous part in our lives,” said Scott. “We are so proud and humbled to be honoured with a space bearing our names in such a notable building on campus.”

“The commons area in the Murray Library is an important space where students come together to study and connect with each other,” said Charlene Sorensen, interim dean of the University Library. “It not only represents how Grit and Scott McCreath’s volunteerism, advocacy, and generosity have touched the lives of thousands of students here at USask, but also reflects our shared commitment to student success.”

The McCreaths’ dedication to the University of Saskatchewan highlights the crucial role of donor support and advocacy as USask enters the final stretch of the Be What the World Needs campaign, set to wrap up in June, 2025.