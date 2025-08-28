USask appoints Dr. Vince Bruni-Bossio as 12th president and vice-chancellor

University of Saskatchewan

SASKATOON – Dr. Vince Bruni-Bossio (PhD) has been appointed as the 12th president and vice-chancellor of the University of Saskatchewan (USask) for a five-year term beginning on January 1, 2026.

“I am honoured to be appointed as president of the University of Saskatchewan,” said Bruni-Bossio, who is currently serving as USask’s interim provost and vice-president academic. “To be the 12th person to lead this historic institution over its 118-year history is very humbling.”

“This was a global search, and we met with an array of exceptional candidates,” explained Keith Martell, chair of USask’s Board of Governors and head of the presidential search committee. “Dr. Bruni-Bossio was the clear recommendation of the committee and unanimously approved by the board. He possesses the leadership qualities, academic and administrative experience, business acumen, and strategic planning focus needed to usher in the next chapter of success for our university.”

Martell said that through the search process, Bruni-Bossio was the clear choice. “Beyond his experience with industry and community engagement, his track record at USask speaks to his strengths as a proven educator, accomplished researcher and respected colleague. The search committee and Board of Governors knew we found the ideal candidate to step into this leadership role.”

“During my time at USask, I have come to know the university as an exceptional place, indeed, among the best post-secondary institutions in Canada,” said Bruni-Bossio, who has an MBA from the Edwards School of Business and a PhD from Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy. “I am privileged to be a part of a community of scholars, researchers, educators, students and staff who will work together to build on USask’s outstanding accomplishments and reputation.”

A skillful educator, Bruni-Bossio received Canada’s most prestigious teaching award, the 3M National Teaching Fellowship, in 2022, along with numerous teaching accolades at USask. He has been a faculty member in the Edwards School of Business since 2012.

“‘Moving forward together’ is founded in the idea that the best ideas come forth when we prioritize relationships founded in transparency, listening and shared decision-making. I believe in the people of this university and this province,” said Bruni-Bossio. “I believe in their intentions and their knowledge. By moving forward together with people we can foster strategic thinking and innovation as the cornerstone of our university. By moving forward together, we will also have the collective courage to meet the challenges universities are facing, to demonstrate our value and to drive change forward in our university and across the globe.”

Bruni-Bossio’s research focuses on the cross-section of strategy and governance in non-profits, for-profits, credit unions and Indigenous organizations. Most recently, he has focused on how boards address the challenge of accountability in non-profits. His work has resulted in multiple journal publications, case publications, conference presentations, invited lectures and reviews.

As interim provost and a member of the provost office, Bruni-Bossio has led pan-institutional change and developed strategy across campus. Previously, he completed extensive work in governance at USask, including chairing the Teaching, Learning and Academic Resources Committee for three years and vice-chairing the Planning and Priorities Committee. Among many projects, in 2018 he led two projects to recommend reforms to the USask Board of Governors.

Bruni-Bossio will succeed Dr. Peter Stoicheff (PhD) who was appointed in 2015.

“Dr. Stoicheff has been an exemplary leader at USask for more than three decades,” said Martell. “As president for the past 10 years, his steady and inspiring leadership has strengthened our university and helped USask become among the best universities in not only Canada, but the world. I look forward to celebrating Dr. Stoicheff’s legacy of leadership in the upcoming months.”

With the search now complete, Martell and other USask community members will focus on the transition process to be led by Scott Banda, USask’s chancellor. The presidential search adhered to the principles outlined in the in the university’s Search and Review Procedures for Senior Administrators, including transparency, accountability, confidentiality, respect, consultation, and equity. More information on the search can be found on the USask website.