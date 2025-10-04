URSU sets new date for dissolution meeting, alters motion

Larissa Kurz

The University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) has rescheduled a special dissolution meeting for Oct. 21, after a previous attempt became heated and ended early without a vote.

URSU has made changes to the wording of dissolution resolution students will be voting on, which was one of the points of contention around its original special meeting to dissolve on Sept. 24. That meeting was adjourned without a vote after a number of attendees grew heated over procedure.

In a notice posted to social media on Thursday, URSU has advised the new meeting will take place Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. and it will be virtual, as it was the last time.

Students who had registered for the previous meeting will remain registered and receive a new meeting link. Students who were not registered for the previous meeting and want to register for this one must do so by Oct. 9 at midnight, which is when registration closes, says the social media post.

New agenda

According to the new agenda shared, the motion on the floor will be to voluntarily dissolve URSU in accordance with the Non-Profit Corporations Act.

The motion has been amended to remove directives in the original resolution from September which stated that upon dissolution, all of URSU’s records will not be “shared with any third party” and that “members release the URSU board of directors, executive, management and staff for liability relating to URSU’s operations and dissolution.”

Both directives were cited as concerning by a coalition of student groups, who questioned if the motion as written would absolve URSU leadership of potential future accountability if students voted to dissolve.

Regina Leader-Post has contacted URSU for comment on the changes to the motion.

Period of upheaval

The move to potentially end the student organization is the latest development in a period of upheaval for URSU, which has been cut off from student funding, evicted from campus, and is under investi URSU is also in the middle of three lawsuits over: unpaid students fees with the University of Regina, UR Pride Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity and the U of R Women’s Centre.

URSU president Hamza Rehan said in September that the motion to dissolve is to test students’ confidence in URSU as their campus representative.

— with files from Brandon Harder

