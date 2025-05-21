UPS driver saves senior citizen from fire in Ontario

Michelle Dorey Forestell

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Kingstonist.com

A local UPS driver is being lauded as a hero for saving a senior from a burning home.

Lee Spafford was driving his UPS delivery truck on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, when he noticed a burning house on Dolshire Street in Kingston. According to witnesses, he heroically ran into the burning building and rescued a woman with mobility issues, likely saving her life.

Kingstonist first learned about the incident from a post on Facebook by Kingston City Councillor Jimmy Hassan, which read, “A huge thank you to the UPS driver who demonstrated extraordinary kindness and bravery. A house fire broke out on Dolshire [Street] in my neighbourhood, and this heroic driver, who happened to be passing by, sprang into action. Without hesitation, he rushed into the burning house and rescued a 90 year-old resident with mobility issues, and called 911. Kingston Fire and Rescue responded promptly, containing the situation in no time. Their swift response is a testament to their dedication and expertise. The [rescued woman] was incredibly grateful, praising the fire department’s rapid response. The selfless actions of the UPS driver and the professionalism of Kingston Fire and Rescue are a shining example of community spirit and the power of kindness.”

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, a meeting with Hassan at Kingston Police Headquarters provided the opportunity to hear the full story from his perspective.

“It was around 2:30 [p.m.] or maybe a quarter to three [on Wednesday] when I heard emergency sirens coming into my neighbourhood. I got curious about what was happening. I smelled something like burning wood, so I started asking around,” Hassan said, noting he asked a few neighbours if they knew about any incidents.

“I couldn’t see the emergency vehicles nearby, so I got in my car and drove around to find out what was going on. I found out the incident was happening on Dolshire [Street] — there was a fire, and the roads were blocked.”

“I parked my car and went over to see what was going on. A crowd had gathered. One of the people there was a man named Lee Spafford — he’s a UPS driver.”

Hassan said he asked the crowd what was happening and was told there was a fire in one of the houses and that a 90-year-old woman with a disability had been trapped inside. She used a walker and had not been able to move quickly.

“Apparently, she didn’t even realize her house was on fire,” Hassan said.

“Lee had been delivering a package across the street when he saw smoke coming from the house. According to what I heard from neighbours, he immediately ran into the house without worrying about his own safety and brought the woman out. Someone called 911, and the fire department arrived almost immediately.”

Hassan was impressed by all parties involved, saying, “Thanks to their quick response, they were able to save about 80 per cent of the house, which was amazing. It was a great job by both the UPS driver and the fire department. That’s why I posted about it: I thought Lee was a hero, and I wanted to make sure his actions were recognized.”

“The fire department also responded impressively fast. There were about five to 10 vehicles, including the deputy fire chief and a platoon chief,” Hassan went on. “I spoke with them briefly, and they said everything was under control. It was great work by everyone involved: the UPS driver, the fire department, and the neighbours. Everyone came together to help.”

A spokesperson for the City of Kingston confirmed that Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Dolshire Street at approximately 2:40 p.m. on May 14. While they were en route to the call, heavy smoke was visible in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear and roof of the residence, the local fire department relayed. Crews acted quickly to apply water to the exterior of the home and then moved inside to continue fire suppression and search efforts.

The fire was located in the rear corner of the home and had extended into the attic, according to Kingston Fire and Rescue. Firefighters worked from both the interior and exterior to bring the fire under control, and crews pulled down sections of ceiling and used thermal imaging cameras to check for remaining hot spots.

Once the fire was fully extinguished, the Fire Prevention team with Kingston Fire and Rescue was called in to investigate, and they determined that the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoker’s materials.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said, and the cost of damages incurred is estimated at $100,000.

Kingstonist reached out to Spafford for comment, but did not receive response prior to publication.