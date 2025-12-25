UPL Division teams face off entering SJHL Christmas break

The SJHL entered the Christmas break with several area teams games postponed and the entire UPL Division playing each other.

The Nipawin Hawk enter the break in second place in the UPL Division. As of Dec. 22 the Hawks are in second place with a record of 19-10-1-0 with 39 points, four points behind the Flin Flon Bombers, the Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 11-14-1-2 with 25 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 6-19-2-1 with 15 points.

The Mustangs game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 17 against the Melville Millionaires and the Nipawin Hawks game scheduled for Dec. 17 against the Ice Wolves in Air Ronge was also postponed.

The reason for the Mustangs and Millionaires postponement has been cited as poor road conditions and sickness. There was a flu outbreak reported by the Humboldt Broncos during the week, along with a storm system in the province on Dec. 17.

Other SJHL games were postponed the week prior, and none of the games have had a new date announced.

The Hawks opened their last weekend before the break with a 4-1 loss to the Mustangs in Melfort on Friday, Dec. 19.

The Mustangs led 2-1 after the first and second periods.

Konnor Watson scored the lone goal for Nipawin.

Danton Cox, Austin Osiowy, Kaleb Binner and Nolan Patterson responded for the Mustangs.

Colten Scott made 30 saves for Nipawin; Madden Mulawka made 21 saves for Melfort.

The Mustangs closed their pre-Christmas schedule with a 5-0 loss to the Hawks in Nipawin on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Gage Roberts stopped all 43 shots he faced to record the shutout.

The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Jack Janzen, Eric Hoiness, Brendan Olson, Konnor Watson and Mason Lowther scored for the Hawks.

The Mustangs Kason Kolbelka made 21 saves.

The Ice Wolves ended their pre-Christmas schedule with an 8-3 loss to the Bombers in Flin Flon on Saturday, Dec. 20.

The Bombers led 4-2 after the first period and 8-2 after the second period.

Oliver Christiansen, Zane Normand and Nikita Kulikov scored for the Ice Wolves.

Maverick Delisle and Wyatt Stinson each had a pair of goals for Flin Flon. Other Bombers goals came from Jacob Baumann, Reid Arberry, Jack Martin and Natan Meunier.

Riley Zezel made 54 saves for La Ronge; Devin Peck made 22 saves for Flin Flon.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 6-1 loss to the Bombers in Air Ronge on Friday, Dec. 19.

The Bombers led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Connor Hoemsen scored the lone goal for La Ronge.

Xavier Fauchon had a pair of goals for the Bombers; Leo Seitz, Ryan Ulmer, Landon Alexander and Hudson Brehaut added the other Flin Flon goals.

Brown made 50 saves for the Ice Wolves; Finn Werner made 27 saves for Flin Flon.

The Mustangs return from the Christmas break on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 when they travel to Flin Flon to face the Bombers to start a home-and-home, the teams meet in Melfort on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

The Hawks return to the ice when they face the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 in Air Ronge