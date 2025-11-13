UPL Division teams each have extended break

The Nipawin Hawk, Melfort Mustangs and La Ronge Ice Wolves each had an extended break before they return to the ice this weekend.

The Hawks had a 10 day break before they return to the ice Friday, the Mustangs had a nine day break and the Ice Wolves had a 10 day break.

As of Nov. 10 the Hawks are in first place with a record of 10-5-1-0 with 21 points, tied with the Bombers who also have 21 points and a game in hand, the Mustangs are in third place with a record of 7-6-0-2 with 16 points and the Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 4-9-2-1 with 11 points.

In their lone game of the week the Hawks beat the Battlefords North Stars 7-6 in overtime in North Battleford on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Rookie Clayton Nesbitt scored the winner 3:20 into the extra frame for the Hawks.

Nipawin led 2-1 after the first period and the game was tied 4-4 after the second period.

Finley Radloff, Tiernan Ryan, Eric Hoiness, Mason Karokachuk, Jack Drake and Noah Derouin scored for Nipawin in regulation.

Finlay Klippenstein had a pair of goals for the North Stars in regulation time. Other Battlefords regulation goals came from Carter Geysen, Sam Kirwan, Josh Knittig and Adam Konowalchuk.

Gage Roberts made 20 saves for Nipawin; Kaedan Serpa made 35 saves for the North Stars.

In the Mustangs lone game of the week they lost 2-1 to the Bombers in Melfort on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The game was scoreless after the first period and Flin Flon led 2-1 after the second period.

Owen Nelson scored the lone Melfort goal.

Maverick Deslisle and Landon Alexander responded for the Bombers.

Madden Mulawka made 32 saves for Melfort; Devin Peck made 26 saves for Flin Flon.

The Ice Wolves lost their lone game of the week 6-2 to the Yorkton Terriers in Air Ronge on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The Terriers led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

William Knox and Everett Merchant scored for La Ronge.

Jye Zawatsky had a pair of goals for Yorkton; Gabriel Courshesne, Cash Lanigan, Mikale Budz and Austin Horbachewsky scored the other Terriers goals.

Graham Brown made 38 saves for the Ice Wolves; Alexandro Montoya made 34 saves for Yorkton.

The Mustangs are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Nov. 14 and the Ice Wolves are in Melfort to face the Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The Battlefords North Stars are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Saturday, Nov. 15.