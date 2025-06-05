UPDATED: Police operation underway on 13th Street West.

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

UPDATED: The Prince Albert Police Service announced at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday that officers are no longer on the scene. Investigators will provide further updates at the conclusion of the investigation, according to a PAPS press release.

Prince Albert Police are currently conducting an active police operation in the 1400 block of 13th Street, according to a media release issued Tuesday.

A visible police presence remains in the area. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the vicinity while the operation is underway.

No further details have been released at this time. Police say an update will be provided once the investigation concludes or when more information becomes available.