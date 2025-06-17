Up, up and away: WestJet launches inaugural Sudbury to Calgary route

Hugh Kruzel

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Sudbury Star

It was a perfect day in Sudbury – and specifically at the Greater Sudbury Airport – to welcome WestJet’s inaugural Calgary to Sudbury, and Sudbury to Calgary, flights.

A water salute by fire services took place on the approach to the terminal. This is traditionally done on the opening of a route.

WestJet said it saw the appetite in the Sudbury market. It just made sense to act on it.

“This is an exciting time,” Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas said. “It is so important in a time when more and more Canadians want to travel within Canada, and for us in Sudbury, it was always difficult. We had no choice but to fly to Toronto first. Now we can go directly out west; and they can come here.

“I just love it. It shortens our travel times for one. Older adults or families with young children now gain valuable hours not spent doing that extra leg. No offence to the people at Pearson airport (in Toronto), but the airport in Calgary is a whole lot better to navigate and negotiate. It is a win-win.

“It makes Sudbury a destination. Not just for families, but business, too.”

Gélinas said Sudbury, as a mining supply and services hub, will also now have an easier route to western industry.

Rick Picard, chair of the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation and treasurer of the airport board, spoke about the significance of this milestone.

“A lot of work has gone into pulling this together,” Picard said. “When we talk about new routes a lot of people are travelling west: for leisure, for work, or connecting with the rest of the world. This opens up so many possibilities. For example, many from Sudbury are working at mining locations in the west.”

On a personal level, Picard was hoping to fly with WestJet this summer. “Yes, we wanted to go to the Calgary Stampede. It was a goal, but plans fell through. We can’t make it this year … but there is always next year. This is a seasonal route, so it will return in 2026.”

Christopher Pollesel, director of commercial development and passenger experience at the Greater Sudbury Airport, announced that flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, and that they will continue through the end of October as part of WestJet’s summer schedule.

“The seasonal service is set to return in summer 2026, running from May through October 2026. Operated on WestJet’s fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, the route offers a convenient, efficient, and enjoyable travel experience between the two regions.”

“We are thrilled to welcome WestJet back to Sudbury and this new route represents more than just a flight — it’s a direct investment in our region,” said Giovanna Verrilli, CEO of the Greater Sudbury Airport. “We know there was strong demand for air service to Western Canada and we are proud to work alongside WestJet to make this a reality for the people of Sudbury.”

On this first direct journey, many were going beyond Calgary. “I wish I was on today’s flight, but I will do it later this summer,” she said.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre extended a warm welcome to those arriving. “We are thrilled to have you. This will open so many doors and also cut travel times.”

On board flight 757, there were some Sudbury surprise connections. The captain was Sherri Stringer, who said she jumped at the chance to land on the tarmac in her hometown.

A graduate of Sudbury’s Notre Dame College, Stringer knew she was going to be a pilot already when she was eight. “Naturally, my dad encouraged me.”

But she also had a strong desire to pursue this career. With her pilot-father, Larry Spencer, watching her arrival and lift-off, she said “this was a career highlight. My mum and dad were there, and all their friends came out to say hi, too.

“Now there is this flight to Sudbury (and) our boys will come out and spend the summer. I’ll follow them a few weeks later. My oldest boy loves to go fishing with my dad.”

Mike Perkins, WestJet senior manager of airport affairs, spoke about the airline’s pledge to stimulate domestic travel and support convenient connectivity.

“WestJet is excited to be back in Sudbury today celebrating the launch of our seasonal non-stop service to Calgary,” Perkins said. “This connection opens the door for travellers in northeastern Ontario to access 70 destinations through our global hub in Calgary.

“It’s a meaningful step in strengthening regional air service, supporting tourism and driving economic growth across the region.”

Perkins said Sudbury was “an underserved and unserved market. One we knew there was enough demand in. We are pleased with how bookings are trending for this summer and they are in line with our expectations and forecasts.”

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

