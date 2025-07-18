Up Close: Meet Roughriders defensive tackle Micah Johnson

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

At 37, Micah Johnson is still a dominant force along the Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive line.

But what’s he like off the field? And how did he end up in the CFL in the first place?

He made the jump to the NFL in 2010 with the New York Giants before also spending time with the Miami Dolphins (2010), Kansas City Chiefs (2010-11), Cincinnati Bengals (2011) and Green Bay Packers (2012). In 2013, he came to the CFL when he signed with the Calgary Stampeders and 12 years later, he’s got two Grey Cup rings, seven divisional all-star nods and 180 career regular season and playoff games under his belt.

But as you’ll learn from Johnson, it wasn’t a smooth road to get here:

Name: Micah Johnson

Position: Defensive tackle

Number: 4

Age: 37

Height and weight: 6-foot-1, 255 pounds

Where did you grow up:

“My dad was in the military, so I grew up in a few places. I was born in Georgia, bounced around in multiple states, but I lived in Virginia most of my life from middle school through high school. So, Virginia is like home. That’s where my mom and my brothers are now.”

How did you get into football?

“I was probably like five. I got to sign up earlier than I could because I had two older brothers. So, I just started playing … I started playing flag football when I was like five.

“I was too heavy (for tackle because) they had weight limits, so I had to play flag. And then I think, like seventh or eighth grade, they finally dropped an unlimited league where all the guys could play. So that’s when I finally started playing tackle.

“I didn’t start playing (defensive) line until I came up here to CFL. I was a running back and linebacker.”

Any other sports growing up?

“I love basketball. I thought I was gonna be a hooper, but I just stopped growing tall and started growing wider and heavier.

“I came into high school like 6-foot-1. I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m gonna leave high school like 6-foot-5. And I left high school 6-foot-1 (laughs).’ ”

How did you get to the CFL?

“I had just got cut from the Bengals. I wound up having a very good camp with the Bengals. I led them in tackles, sacks — everything. And (former Stampeders assistant general manager) John Murphy wound up being down there at that camp. So I guess they got my rights then and they saw how well I did.

“Then I believe it was after I got cut from the Packers the next year, my agent was like, ‘Hey, man, this team in Canada has your rights, you want to go? I was like, ‘Nah.’

“But then for the next couple years, I wasn’t doing nothing but getting cut. I had my first son, so I was ready to start making some money.”

Did you think you’d be in the CFL this long?

“Hell no, bro. I didn’t think so. Especially (since) my first year, I tore my ACL in my first year in the CFL. I tore it again the second year.

“My first three years in the CFL, people don’t understand it was pretty much a wash. And I know you see the career numbers (now), but them first three years, like I was coming off of double ACLs and meniscus and stuff, so my first full season, I’ll be telling everybody was 2016.”

Favourite football memory?

“Scoring a touchdown at running back in the bowl game (for the University of Kentucky). We were playing against Clemson, and they put me in at running back, and I scored.”

What would you be doing if you weren’t playing football?

“Probably producing music. I’ve always liked making music, making beats. I sold a lot of beats … I lived in Atlanta for two or three years, and just selling beats, making beats.

“This was my first few years in the CFL. So, this was like 2012-15. My first few years, that’s really when I wasn’t getting paid that much, that’s how I was making my most of my money selling beats in the off-season.

“It’s become more of a hobby for me (now) though, but I always say I got to get back into it, even if it’s not just the production of music. I enjoy sound engineering, master and mixing and stuff like that. So I’ve always wanted to kind of do something in that field.

“I bought a studio when I was in college … I’ve always enjoyed recording people. I had people all over the city coming to record. It was actual studio equipment, Pro Tools (music software), like all that stuff. And it was self-taught.”

Any other jobs?

“Nah, I was clowning myself, bro. I might really have to work a job in a few years (laughs). I just played football my whole life.”