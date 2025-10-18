Up Close: Meet Roughriders defensive back Tevaughn Campbell

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Tevaughn Campbell came back to the CFL for one reason — to win a championship.

After playing for the University of Regina Rams from 2011-14, the Ontario product was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in 2015 before being traded to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016.

He was then traded to the Montreal Alouettes the following season before earning an NFL opportunity with the New York Jets in 2019.

After being waived by the Jets, Campbell was quickly scooped up by the Los Angeles Chargers and would become a full-time starting defensive back in 2020, registering his first NFL interception, which was returned for a touchdown that same season.

Campbell spent two years in Los Angeles before being released in 2022. He then briefly joined the Las Vegas Raiders before landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he would go on to play seven games over three seasons.

After being released by the Jags in August 2024, Campbell made his return back to the CFL when he signed in Saskatchewan in February. And while he’s missed time due to injury this season, the veteran headed into Friday night’s game in Winnipeg as the CFL’s interception leader with six in his first 11 games.

This week, we caught up with Campbell to learn more about his journey:

Name: Tevaughn Campbell

Position: Defensive back

Number: 26

Age: 32

Height and weight: 6-foot-0, 195 pounds

Hometown: Scarborough, Ontario

When did you get into football?

“I was about 13 or 14. My cousin played football so I kind of wanted to try it out. One of my friends recommended the Scarborough Thunder at the time. So I’m like, ‘Alright let’s go try it out’ and just went there. I didn’t necessarily fall in love with it that year; I quit, but the next year I went back and just fell in love with it.

“I sucked at it (at first) … I don’t think I really had a position when I started; I was kind of like special teams, and then I just didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t know the rules. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m not coming back.’ And then I got a scolding for my mom, so then had to go back.

“I wanted to play receiver obviously — everyone wants to get the ball and get touchdowns — but they put me at DB and I just started getting better after that.”

Play other sports growing up?

“Mainly soccer. I did track and field as well. I really played everything in school. In high school, I only played soccer and track, but, yeah I played everything from basketball, volleyball, soccer, track, badminton.

“When I was in Grade 9, I actually started playing football, but I also played soccer in high school, so I was kind of playing both. But I was obviously more serious about football at the time. And by about Grade 11, I started getting university offers. So then that’s when I really locked in, like, ‘Alright, I’m going to play football.’ ”

How did you end up at the U of R?

“They were one of the first teams that actually like came out to visit me when I was in the 11th grade. So I kind of felt a bit of loyalty there.

“The coach was Bubba (Roberto Allen), he was our Scarborough Thunder coach; he’s still the coach of the Scarborough Thunder. His brother was Adrian Charles. He was a running back for the Rams. And then when I came down, Stefan (Charles) was here, Akiem (Hicks) was here, and they were like showing me around. And, you know, I kind of liked it. So I’m like, ‘Alright I’ll come back.’ ”

You also ran track at the U of R?

“My first year I got hurt, dislocated my shoulder, and the season ended. I was just sitting around doing nothing, so I’m like, ‘I might as well try to try out for the track team.’ And I remember hearing that a lot of the guys would like try out for the track team. So the track coach kind of didn’t want Rams guys to try out anymore, so I had to, like, actually try. I couldn’t just go and be like, ‘Oh, I’m fast.’ I had to run at a meet and see how fast I was. (The coach) liked how I ran, so he decided to bring me on the team.”

(Campbell would go on to win four Canada West gold medals in the 60-metre.)

What made you come back to the CFL?

“To get a ring. To win. I wanted to win, man. I feel like I’ve spent so many years with so many teams not getting that opportunity to go for that ring, that when it was presented to me, I kind of like couldn’t give up that opportunity. And we have the team to do it this year. We’re on our way so I have faith.”

Biggest adversity?

“I got through a lot, but maybe for biggest adversity … I don’t know; just growing up, life.

“I’d say in terms of football, my first year in the league when I was with the Stamps, at the end of the year they pretty much told me I’d have to retire from football (and that) I wouldn’t play again. If I didn’t retire, then I wouldn’t play for them. So I’m just like, ‘I guess I’m not retiring’ and then they traded me probably two days later, and then I came to Sask.

“When I dislocated my shoulder in college, I had some issues that weren’t really that bothersome at the point, but they felt like it was, and I had to get season-ending surgery … And they kind of just told me you’ve got to retire or quit the team.”

Superstitions?

“Not really … kind of a routine, but not really any superstitions. I know guys really get into it with certain socks or something. Yeah, nah.

“I couldn’t even tell you what shoe I put on first.”

What would you be doing if you weren’t playing football?

“Maybe running track or something. I’d still be in sports in some kind of way.

“I like real estate. So right now, I do real estate a lot so that if it was at this moment.

“I’d probably try some other sport. I did rugby for a bit (with the national sevens team).”

Other jobs?

“Tons. Like in college, I had a lot of jobs. Probably my first job actually was in 11th grade I want to say; I worked at a telecommunications centre for Bank of America. So I’d call on behalf of Bank of America. Then I worked in Grade 12 at a summer camp, then I came to Regina and I worked summer camps like a lot of like PlayEscapes. I did camps for the city. I worked for the city. I worked at a golf course for the city. I worked with kids for the city.

“Actually Marc Mueller, our (offensive coordinator), his dad Larry, I worked with him at his autobody shop back in college. I worked at Safeway down on Albert St. Where else did I work? I worked at Captive; It’s like a third-party marketing firm. Yeah, I was busy.”

Favourite football memory?

“There’s a few, but one that stands out as my first pick-six when I was with the Chargers. It was kind of lacklustre because there were no fans in the stands because it was (during) COVID, but nonetheless, it was an interception for touchdown. Also that was like my first year starting and playing.”

tshire@postmedia.com