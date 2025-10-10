Up Close: Meet Roughriders defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.

Tayor Shire

You’ll rarely see Antoine Brooks Jr. without a smile on his face.

But there’s a reason why the second-year Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back is like that.

Back in high school in Maryland, football was almost taken away from Brooks as he suffered a compound ankle fracture and a broken wrist while playing quarterback for DuVal High School.

In fact, this Sunday marks 10 years since the injury, which threatened to end his football career.

After recovering from his injury, Brooks played for the University of Maryland Terrapins from 2016-19 before being drafted by the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round in 2020.

He played four games that year for the Steelers before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, where he played eight games, culminating in a Super Bowl LVI championship.

After being waived by the Rams, Brooks bounced around the XFL and UFL before signing in Saskatchewan in April 2024.

He spent the majority of his rookie CFL season on the practice roster, playing one game, but is now getting the opportunity to play some cornerback and linebacker this year in his second season.

And last week against Ottawa, Brooks made the most of his opportunity as he recorded an 85-yard interception returned for a touchdown for his second pick of the season.

This week, as the Roughriders get set to host the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night, we caught up with the personable Brooks to learn more about his journey:

Name: Antoine Brooks Jr.

Position: Defensive back / linebacker

Number: 33

Age: 26

Height and weight: 5-foot-11, 215 pounds

Where did you grow up?

“DMV — D.C., Maryland, Virginia. I was all over that place. I grew up all over.

“I was the oldest on my mom’s side, so I basically had to grow up a little faster than normal. I have older cousins so it was easier to grow up with my older cousins.”

When did you get into football?

“Football wasn’t nothing to get into. My dad just threw me in (at age four).

“When I was allowed to play football, I was playing.”

Play other sports growing up?

“I played all sports. I probably played any sport I can think of, whatever to keep my mind or just keep me from out of the house and outside. Just keeping me solid and most of the time, after-school activities keep your parents from worrying about you. My mom knew I was still at school so she didn’t need to worry about me getting hurt or me getting in trouble or anything like that.”

But were there injuries in football?

“I had a couple injuries. I broke my left ankle; I had a concussion as a freshman in high school … Then junior year, I broke my left ankle. Senior year, I broke my right ankle and right wrist, so I’ve had a lot of adversity.

“After my injury, I wasn’t supposed to play for two years, I ended up playing in six months. I had like one of the top five surgeons like honestly in the whole East Coast … And I just caught her before she was about to get a flight.

“And I honestly thank God for that because I probably wouldn’t even be right here right now. And that’s why I take a breath (before) every national anthem, even if it’s like y’alls (O Canada) or the States; I always take a deep breath because honestly, football could have been taken away from me.

“I’m always happy. I’m always building or bringing the team together.”

You always seem to have a smile on your face, don’t you?

“You never know what somebody else is going through … And how I grew up and where I grew up, a lot of ups and downs happened. A lot of people died; a lot of people lost lives and lost people lost children of off just being outside.

“Honestly, I just be like being in here with my teammates and making sure they’re OK, because some people, some Canadians, don’t go through shootings and all that other stuff. So just to make sure that they, you know, if it is something that they’re going through, they can always talk to me about it. I went to school for family science in Maryland. I’m not finished but I could be a therapist, guidance counsellor; anything. I like to talk to people.”

How did you end up in the CFL?

“My agent, he called me and he’s like, ‘You want to still (play)?’ They know I like to play football. I’m too good to keep my talent in the streets. I don’t ever want to waste my talent for no one, nobody, because I’ve got a lot of people at home that would love to be in my spot.

“I’m mostly playing for me, but I do play for the people that’s at home, because you ain’t just representing yourself, you’re representing the people that you grew up with — my mom, my dad — so, I’ve got to represent in the right way. And that’s really what it is.

“My agent, he called me, he just was like, ‘Somebody been trying to get you in the CFL.’ … I just put my trust in my agents, for real.

“And they trust me with handling business and being patient, because I did it before. I went to the Pittsburgh Steelers, came on practice squad; went to the L.A. Rams, was on practice squad and then worked my way up. I always like to work. I always like to grind. I never like to just walk in and be, ‘Oh yeah, I’m the man,’ unless I already put the effort into it already.

“I like to work my way up, especially for a new team, and let them know that I ain’t here just to play around. I’m here to be with y’all and help us win. So that’s just how I got out here.”

Superstitions?

“Not necessarily. If anything I’ve got to do, it’s probably just pray with my teammates. I’ve noticed that when I pray with them, I feel like a lot of good things happen.

“I try to smile at my coach before the whistle blows and I go on kick-off. That’s another thing that superstitious because my coach, he knows I’m locked in purely.

“Like I said with the national anthems, I get to turn up. I’m not even supposed to be here right now so (it gets) a little emotional sometimes. And honestly just letting out the butterflies because once the tears come out, and you start really breathing and learning that, ‘Oh yeah, I’m really here. I’m in the moment.’ Yeah, it starts happening. And that’s probably what I feel like I always do every game. I just got to calm down, breathe, get that first hit, and then all right, now you’re comfortable, and then that’s when all the things break loose.”

Have you had any other jobs?

“Nope … I tried, but I never really had time. Every time I tried to get a job, I always ended up going to play football.”

Hidden talent?

“I can backflip.”

Favourite football memory?

“Probably my game-winning pick at the Washington Redskins stadium in my junior year against University of Texas.

“I had the finger tape on just reminding myself of (former Washington safety) Sean Taylor (because) I always was trying to play on the Washington Redskins; you know that’s my hometown, so try to play over there. That’s probably one of my favourite ones.”

What would you like fans to know about you?

“Don’t be afraid to say hi. Because if you see me, it probably would look like I don’t want to talk to you, but if I talk to you, I make jokes. I’m always happy; they probably see that. But just don’t be afraid to say hi. That’s probably the main thing.”

