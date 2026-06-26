Unregulated wetland drainage exposes gaps in Saskatchewan water oversight

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — Unregulated wetland drainage on Saskatchewan farmland is drawing renewed criticism from producers and environmental advocates. They say the province’s hands‑off approach is accelerating habitat loss, increasing flood risk and undermining watershed health.

Drainage driving local flooding

Prairie wetlands naturally act as slow‑release reservoirs, holding spring melt and heavy rainfall before gradually releasing it. When landowners dig unapproved ditches, the natural storage process is altered forcing water downstream in sudden surges.

“There’s a bunch of farmers that want to get more money out of their land,” said organic farmer Sandy Lowndes, who farms near Kelvington. “They buy land that’s got water on it, and then they drain it onto their neighbour or into the RM ditches… so that their land can become more productive.”

Under the province’s Water Security Act, the Crown owns all water in Saskatchewan. This means landowners must secure downstream permission and a licence from the Water Security Agency before altering drainage. Producers say the process is slow and complex, leading many to bypass it entirely.

“What they say is, ‘Well, you guys just keep the water moving. Let’s all just illegally drain.’ But somebody gets that water eventually,” Lowndes said.

Economic value of wetlands

Rancher and geologist Clint Blyth, a member of Farmers for Fair Drainage group, said wetlands provide measurable economic benefits through carbon capture and water regulation.

“Water is the lifeblood of our area and requires a robust plan to protect our watersheds,” Blyth said. “No environment, no economy.”

He pointed to research from University of Regina scientist Dr. Kerri Finlay showing the financial value of wetland carbon storage. Blyth argued Saskatchewan producers are missing out on potential revenue because the province stepped away from carbon pricing systems that could have monetized those benefits.

Critics cite conflict of interest

Alberta and Manitoba manage water through environmental ministries. However, in Saskatchewan the responsibility is assigned to the WSA, a Crown corporation that also supports agricultural development. Critics say that dual mandate creates a conflict.

“Even though people, farmers, own the land, they actually don’t own the water that’s on it,” said retired biologist Chuck Deschamps, formerly with Ducks Unlimited. “That’s been that way since before the province was even created.”

Deschamps said the WSA relies on a complaint‑based system rather than proactive enforcement. When illegal drainage is reported, he said the agency often retroactively licenses the ditch instead of ordering it closed.

“There’s no consequence,” he said. “It’s easier just to dig and not try to get a permit.”

Costly process for affected farmers

Producers who want the province to investigate illegal drainage must pay a $1,000 fee to file a Request for Assistance. The fee is refunded only if inspectors determine the neighbour’s ditch caused the damage.

Melville farmer Brent Ulmer said the system discourages legitimate complaints.

“Requiring a $1,000 filing fee simply to have staff attend and assess a situation is not functioning as intended,” Ulmer said. “There remains no proactive monitoring, no enforcement and no fines issued for illegal drainage.”

Policy allows significant wetland loss

The province’s new Agricultural Water Stewardship Policy sets a target of retaining only 40 to 60 per cent of wetlands in a watershed, abandoning the previous “no‑net‑loss” approach.

“The consultation process did not actually listen,” Blyth said. “We need fairness and collaboration and not confrontation.” The policy signals that “Saskatchewan does not value its water.”

For organic producers like Lowndes, the issue extends beyond flooding. Runoff from conventional farms can carry fertilizers and pesticides onto organic fields, threatening certification.

“I don’t want a chemical farmer draining their field onto my land and ruining my business,” says Lowndes.

The growing tension between producers, conservationists and regulators has left many calling for clearer rules and stronger oversight. As drainage continues to reshape the prairie landscape, critics say the province must decide whether its water policy will prioritize short‑term expansion or long‑term watershed stability.

SaskToday reached out to WSA for comments, but haven’t received a response as of time of publication.