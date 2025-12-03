Unoccupied mobile home burns down in North Bay Trailer Park

Daily Herald Staff

Firefighters were on the scene for roughly two-and-a-half hours after an unoccupied mobile home and detached garage caught fire in the North Bay Trailer Park on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Crews from Buckland Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at around 7 p.m. following reports of a fire. They arrived to find a fully engulfed structure, and a neighbouring mobile home that was under threat due to the extreme radiant heat.

Crews used water and class A foam to prevent the fire from expanding. The nearby mobile home suffered exterior heat damage and some smoke damage, but was otherwise saved.

The Prince Albert RCMP, SaskPower, and SaskEnergy also assisted with the response.