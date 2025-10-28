University of Regina researchers make stop in Prince Albert as part of extreme weather parks and rec study

Two researchers from the University of Regina were in Prince Albert on Saturday conducting a photo voice study on the impact extreme weather has on Saskatchewan parks and facilities.

Prince Albert was the fourth stop on the list, following trips to North Battleford, Meewasin, and Willow Bunch.

“Parks are very integral to Canada,” said University of Regina Ph.D. candidate Abraham Bugre, one of the researchers involved with the project. “I’m not from Canada, but being here, I know how integral parks are to the lives of Canadians, so it’s really important we do understand what is happening. If there are changes, how it’s being seen in the eyes of the people so whoever is managing the parks can (ensure) they stay longer.”

As part of the study, Bugre and colleague Nick Antonini interviewed park users, and encouraged them to take pictures of changes they’ve noticed that may have been caused by extreme weather.

Bugre said the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association put out a call for researchers who wanted to research the subject. Bugre put together a proposal and it was accepted.

“I’ve always been interested in the environment and the changes that are happening to our environment,” he said.

Burge emphasized that the goal of the study was to focus on park users, not researchers. He said they already sent out a province-wide survey specifically for Saskatchewan park workers and recreation facility managers. The results from that survey are in the process of being published. The goal is to present the data at a United Nations conference.

In the meantime, Bugre said they’re setting up booths in Saskatchewan parks to get more information from the people who use them.

“This study is not about what I’m seeing. It’s more about what the users are seeing,” he explained.

“They are seeing a lot of changes, especially to the trees and also infrastructure. A lot of people have noticed certain things about the parks that they love are kind of going away—changing gradually.

“We’ve spoken to people who have been using parks for over 20 years, and they were talking about how ice and snowfall during the winter season is changing and winter activities have been impacted. Generally, people are noticing changes to the parks and the connection that they have to it.”

Bugre said they’re hoping to conduct a similar study in La Ronge before winter. They originally planned on visiting the north this summer, but those plans were put on hold due to the wildfires and evacuations.

Once completed, Bugre said they plan to publish a paper on their findings, and create a gallery presentation of photos people have taken.

The two researchers were at Little Red River Park in Prince Albert from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Bugre said the response from park users was exceptional.

“We actually have four people already and we just setup,” he said. “That is nice because in other parks, we’ve probably had to speak to people and approach them, but here it’s been so good.”

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

