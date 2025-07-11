University of Regina honours former Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Daily Herald

The University of Regina awarded its highest honour, an honorary Doctor of Laws honoris causa (LLD), to the Honourable Russ Mirasty at its Spring 2025 Convocation on June 11.

“It was a total surprise, ”Mirasty said, in an interview.

Mirasty, a Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) member, and former Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan and 36-year veteran of the RCMP.

“Although known best as the first Indigenous Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, Mr. Mirasty also made a lasting impact in policing and community service,” reads a University of Regina news release.

“Mr. Mirasty is an incredible role model who leads with integrity, humility, and inclusivity, “Jeff Keshen, University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor, said in the press release.

Although he was hesitant to accept the award at first, Mirasty said, it is “a good thing.”

He said he appreciates universities and colleges for recognizing the accomplishments of people.

It’s not a title he can use, but he can use the letters. He received an official parchment notice.

“It’s nice,” he said. “It will hang on the wall.”

It’s also a time for reflection when these occasions arise, Mirasty said.

“Things like this give you pause to reflect on what you’ve actually done.”

He said he’s done it a few times at key moments over the years.

When he was offered “the responsibility of being the head of the RCMP in Saskatchewan,” he said to Donna Mirasty, his wife, “How did we get here?”

“Having said that it’s a progressive thing with the RCMP. You’re given additional responsibility. You gain that kind of confidence. You get a job at a high level.”

It was a surprise when he was asked to take on the role of Lieutenant Governor for Saskatchewan.

“I still don’t know who submitted my name or recommended. That was a real honour too, to represent the Crown, the Queen first, then the King.”

As they travelled to meet the King, they again reflected on, “how did we get here.”

Mirasty said he grew up in Morin’s Hill and Donna Mirasty is from Cumberland House, “It’s showing people from these smaller communities can achieve greater things ,, I hope there’s young people out there saying that’s something I can aspire to. At least aspire to get to a point where I can look after myself and my family.”

Life seems to be getting harder for young people compared to when he was younger, Mirasty said.

“The challenges young people face now a days seem to be more difficult than when I was growing up. And they have to find a way.”

There’s talk about colonization and its effect on Indigenous people, “but, we have to find a way to get beyond that for ourselves as individuals.

“Things have changed more broadly. I think young people can still find a way to find what they want in life.”

For Mirasty he said, never forget your roots. I always give everyday my grandparents credit for how they raised me, helped me. They didn’t speak English. With the language comes a different view of the world. That is something I’ve nve lost.”

For Indigenous people, Mirasty said, “if we don’t kind of step into those spaces, then who’s going to represent us? And who’s going to be able to share our perspectives at that level, whether it’s the RCMP or Lieutenant Governor position. As a people to step in those places and represent as well as anybody else.”