Universities shouldn’t rely on self-identification for Indigenous: report

Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

The University of Winnipeg (UW) has released a new report, as post-secondary schools in Canada try to get a better understanding of Indigenous identity fraud, and what they can do to prevent it.

In July of 2023, UW announced the launch of an Indigenous Identity Working Group (IIWG) to address the “complex issue of Indigenous identity fraud, which has been impacting post-secondary institutions across Canada.”

The IIWG engaged with different groups to get feedback and insight on the issue and how to address it and has released the First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Perspectives on Identity, Citizenship, and Safeguarding Opportunities: What We Heard Report.

According to Dr. Chantal Fiola, UW’s associate vice-president of Indigenous engagement and co-chair of the IIWG, the study shows that if universities want to avoid Indigenous identity theft, they may have to stop relying on self-declaration of Indigenous identities, and may have to put in clearer consequences for those who blatantly misidentify as Indigenous for personal gain or educational opportunities.

“The University of Winnipeg has sought to improve opportunities for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit in our institution, and relied on self-declaration to do so,” Fiola said in a release. “We understand that claiming an Indigenous community is only part of the consideration – that community must claim you back.

“We also understand that care and concern are needed for Indigenous individuals who have been forcibly disconnected from their communities through colonization, and need to be supported in their efforts to reconnect,” Fiola added.

UW says the report, which can be viewed online, comes with several findings and recommendations to help guide the development of policy and procedures for UW to “ensure opportunities meant for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit reach the intended beneficiary.”

The consultation sessions showed that “Indigenous identity fraud causes real damage, such as the misdirection of material benefits, impacts on trust and governance, and cultural harm that perpetuates colonialism.”

UW said their next step will be to create policy and procedures based on the findings, and said Fiola will now strike a UW Indigenous Identity Policy Committee and invite stakeholders to collaborate to develop policy, procedures, and implementation plans based on the report.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.