‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Tributes pour in for mom, two kids killed in Ontario crash

Marissa Lentz-McGrath

Local Journalism Initiative

TimminsToday.com

OPASATIKA – Community groups, municipalities and organizations across the north continue to mourn the loss of a mother and two children killed in a devastating collision west of Kapuskasing just days before Christmas.

The crash between a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck happened around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 21 on Highway 11 between Chauvette Road and Hyundair Road in the Township of Opasatika in northeast Ontario.

Four people were in the pick-up truck at the time. A 41-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was brought to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Acting OPP Sgt. Martin Thibault told TimminsToday in an email on Dec. 29 that “at this time, there are still no new updates or additional information.”

“The investigation into what happened is ongoing. If there are any changes or new details, we will update our media release accordingly. For now, it appears that poor weather conditions may have been a contributing factor,” he wrote.

In the days after the crash, tributes poured in from across the region.

“The Town of Cochrane is deeply saddened by the tragic events involving former town employee Jason Boyer, his wife Nicole, and their two children,” the town wrote in a statement issued Dec. 24.

“The town recognizes that events of this nature resonate well beyond those directly involved and can be deeply felt across the community. We encourage continued care for one another as residents and colleagues process this tragedy.”

Boyer is the former director of community services for the Town of Cochrane and the current director of community services for the City of Dryden.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” said Dryden CAO Roger Nesbitt in a Dec. 24 statement.

“Our entire municipal team and the broader community are grieving alongside Jason. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with him and his extended family as they face this devastating loss.”

Nesbitt added the city would do everything it can to support Boyer as he navigates the aftermath of the tragedy.

In a Dec. 24 Facebook post, the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat said the loss was “unimaginable.”

“Nicole, Zoe and Pyper were pillars in our community and their loss is felt deeply throughout. Their kindness, generosity and warmth was felt by all who knew them,” the Habitat wrote.

“We send our love and support to Jason, who was a valued mentor to all of us at the Habitat. He believed in us and what we could achieve, helping to ensure the future we see today.”

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday (Dec. 28) in Cochrane to honour Nicole, Zoe and Pyper.

Several local organizations shared memories of the family and detailed the contributions each made.

The Cochrane Public Library said the family left a lasting impression during their time in the community.

“Though their time in Cochrane was not long enough, Nicole, Zoe, and Pyper made a lasting impact on our library and our community,” the library wrote, adding that tributes for the family would be welcomed.

The Cochrane Figure Skating Club described Zoe and Pyper as beloved skaters whose personalities shone on and off the ice. Zoe was remembered for her kindness and willingness to help, while Pyper was described as having an infectious smile that lifted those around her. Nicole was remembered as a dedicated volunteer and executive member whose warmth and laughter were unforgettable.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Jason and to all of Pyper, Zoe and Nicole’s family and friends,” the club wrote. “As we move into the holiday season, we are all reminded to hold our loved ones closely and never take a day for granted.”

The Cochrane Minor Soccer Club highlighted the family’s foundational role within the organization.

“Their family holds a special place in the history and heart of our club. Jason was one of the founding members of our organization, and his passion and expertise were a huge part of our early success. He stayed on as an advisor even after moving away. Jason also coached his team to be the first ever U10 champions,” the club wrote.

“Zoe was among our first and most committed referees; those first couple seasons would not have been possible without her. Pyper was a fantastic athlete who blossomed into a champion soccer player. Their family’s impact on our club and our community will be lasting. They helped shape who we are.”

Opasatika also issued a statement expressing condolences and thanking first responders and community members who assisted during the prolonged highway closure.

“A community is defined by its ability to support one another not only in favourable times, but also — and especially — in times of emergency,” the township wrote, acknowledging volunteers, firefighters, paramedics, police, municipal staff and local organizations that provided food, shelter and transportation for stranded motorists.

Highway 11 remained closed for much of Dec. 21 as emergency crews responded and investigators worked at the scene. OPP said the investigation involved the Office of the Chief Coroner and multiple police units. The cause of the collision has not yet been released.

In a statement issued Dec. 22, Mushkegowuk-James Bay MPP Guy Bourgouin called the crash a devastating reminder of ongoing safety concerns on northern highways, renewing calls for improved enforcement, driver training and accountability for trucking companies operating on Highways 11 and 17.

“This loss is devastating — and it was preventable,” he wrote.

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof also shared his condolences.

“Our deepest sympathy to family and friends. A senseless tragedy,” he wrote in a Facebook post.