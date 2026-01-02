Under pressure from towns, BC delays pipeline property tax cut

Natasha Bulowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Canada’s National Observer

Pipeline companies will continue to pay the same property taxes for one more year following months of pressure from British Columbia towns and districts that said proposed tax decreases would cripple municipal budgets.

Major pipeline companies, including Enbridge, Trans Mountain and FortisBC, had successfully lobbied BC Assessment — a provincial Crown corporation that assesses property values — to change how it determines the value of pipelines. The effect of the change was to lessen property taxes owed to municipalities by companies.

For regions with pipelines running through them, the proposed decreases would have had a big and immediate impact on the municipal tax base, resulting in tax hikes for residents and local businesses. In the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the change would have resulted in pipeline companies paying $250,000 less in property tax in 2026, as first reported by The Tyee.

In October, Clearwater and other districts and towns across the province started petitioning BC Finance Minister Brenda Bailey to reject the proposed changes in letters and meetings with government officials. The pressure bought them some time: BC Assessment confirmed in an emailed statement to Canada’s National Observer, that the current tax valuation scheme will remain the same for 2026.

“I know communities have been worried about the proposed changes on pipeline valuations from BC Assessment. Any risk of a big tax burden shifting to residents and small businesses is something I take seriously,” Bailey said in an emailed statement to Canada’s National Observer.

“After further consideration and my discussions with BC Assessment, I can now confirm that BC Assessment’s regulated rates valuation model for pipelines will not change for the upcoming 2026 Assessment Roll Year — a decision I support.”

District of Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell said this decision gives municipalities critical “breathing room.”

Trans Mountain sent a letter to the province requesting the valuation changes be delayed for a year, which makes sense because it will now line up with the BC finance ministry’s broader look at how all utilities’ property taxes are assessed, instead of standing out like a sore thumb right now, Blackwell said.

In the letter dated Dec. 15, Trans Mountain CEO Mark Maki said he “would fully support a transition period or a pause in the implementation of these changes” to allow for a review of how it will impact municipal revenues.

Mayors like Blackwell will be using the coming months to plan tax increases, cuts and looking at other ways to minimize the impact of the likely property tax cut for pipeline companies and ease the transition for residents.

When the changes to pipeline valuation do take effect, he hopes the effect will be partially offset by changes to other categories like rail.

“I think even [Trans Mountain] understand that this was poorly rolled out by BC Assessment, and that it was obviously not giving enough time for everybody to do their homework and figure out how this was going to work,” Blackwell added.

If the pipeline valuation changes went ahead, taxes would need to jump by roughly eight per cent to make up for the loss, Blackwell estimated.

The impact of the proposed changes varies for each town and district along the Trans Mountain pipeline and gas pipelines: for example, the City of Hope could lose $640,000 annually in property tax revenue, Blackwell said. According to a report from the District of Hope, this would require a nearly six per cent property tax increase for residents and businesses to offset the losses.

Even towns without a pipeline got involved in opposing the changes.

“Because there are no pipelines in Mission, it might seem that this is not our fight. But there are a couple of reasons why this is our fight,” said Mission Mayor Paul Horn in a Dec. 1 council meeting, according to meeting transcripts identified by Canada’s National Observer’s Civic Searchlight tool.

“If pipeline assessments are changed by BC Assessment — in other words, if the value of them dramatically decreases — then what that means is other municipal partners in the Fraser Valley Regional District will have less capacity to pay for shared services. So, there are implications for us,” Horn explained.

“And second, if this can happen on a pipeline, it can easily happen on some of the things that are in our community. So, we receive a grant in lieu of taxes for things like BC Hydro dams and I believe for the prisons, as well. And it’s something as simple as a stroke of a pen from the provincial government can change the valuation and undermine a civic budget.”

In Horn’s view, and that of Mission councillors, this was reason enough to write the province in support of affected communities to call for a pause of the proposed changes.

This event — even though the changes are currently on ice — makes clear the current taxation models for utilities and resources needs to be improved and has hit a “crisis point,” Blackwell said.

“If it’s going to be a model that brings in lower taxation income to the municipalities from this point forward, then there has to be another way of finding that income, those tax dollars,” he said. “Is that a transfer from the provinces? Is that a share of royalties on mineral extraction and oil and gas extraction?”

This question is only growing more pressing with each year as provincial and federal governments download more responsibilities on already cash-strapped municipalities, Blackwell warned.

“We’re starting to dabble in things like health care, because we’re basically forced to to save our communities,” he said. Pipeline companies were able to successfully advance these proposed changes to their benefit, and he thinks other resource companies will be next in line asking for property tax cuts, so the federal and provincial governments need to find a way to either keep that tax revenue flowing to municipalities or find another way to keep their budgets afloat.

Some towns like Vavenby, a small rural community in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, are already struggling to pay for infrastructure like the community water system, Usoff Tsao, director of Area A Wells Gray Country, told Canada’s National Observer in an emailed statement.

“I really stressed that to Trans Mountain, the financial impact on our really rural communities doesn’t align with the support we gave to their expansion projects,” Tsao wrote, adding that he hopes the New Year will include more robust communication between local governments and major stakeholders like Trans Mountain.