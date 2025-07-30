Ukrainian organizations donate to support residents impacted by 2025 wildfire season

Daily Herald Staff

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) have announced a $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to help meet the needs of people impacted by wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

“We are grateful to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for their generous support that will benefit people impacted by wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan,” said Melanie Soler, vice-president, emergency management, Canadian Red Cross. “As we continue to respond to one of the worst wildfire seasons in the prairies, the Red Cross is committed to helping people while they are away from home and as they begin to recover.”

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, the CUF and UCC said, Canadians have stood with Ukraine in extraordinary ways. Together, CUF and UCC, through the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (UHA), have raised and committed over $95 million in aid, impacting the lives of more than 6 million Ukrainians. Much of that support has come from communities now facing their own crisis.

“As wildfires destroy homes, displace families, and blanket communities in smoke, we see firsthand the toll this emergency is taking on Canadians, many of whom stood with Ukrainians when they needed them most,” CUF Chair Andrew Maleckyj said in a press release. “This donation is our way of standing with Canadians now.”

The $100,000 contribution to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for assisting those impacted by the wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan with immediate and ongoing relief. This includes financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

“Our hearts go out to our neighbours whose lives and homes are affected by these wildfires,” UCC National President Alexandra Chyczij said in a press release. “The Ukrainian Canadian Congress will do all we can to support these communities during their time of need.”

United by care and driven by community, CUF and UCC reaffirm their ongoing commitment to the Canadian communities that continue to make their work possible.

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation was founded in 1995 during the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was established to coordinate, develop, and deliver humanitarian assistance from Canadians to Ukraine.

CUF continues to play a vital role as a national charitable foundation, working to monitor, promote, and support humanitarian aid initiatives. Its mission includes evaluating projects, fostering collaboration among aid providers, setting strategic priorities, and ensuring resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact. CUF also serves as a forum for individuals and organizations—across community, private, and public sectors—committed to supporting Ukraine. In addition to its work abroad, CUF also supports related initiatives within Canada.

Also the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal is a joint initiative of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (UHA) was launched in January 2022 to coordinate the efficient delivery of humanitarian aid in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Its efforts focus on supporting displaced persons, medical care, emergency shelter, and food security—both in Ukraine and among those displaced to Europe and Canada. To date, the UHA has delivered over $95 million in aid, helping more than 6 million people.

Members of the public who may wish to donate and learn more about the CUF, can kindly please visit www.cufoundation.ca.