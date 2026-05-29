UFA cardlock breaking ground in Moosomin

Ashley Bochek

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Regional Manager of Southern Saskatchewan Operations Glen Bentz of United Farmers of Alberta (UFA) spoke at the Moosomin Chamber of Commerce meeting last week after UFA recently broke ground at the new fuel and cardlock site in town, west of Celebration Ford.

Bentz says the site is set to open this November.

“The site should open November of this year. There will be a full product offering. This will include diesel, gas, dyed diesel, as well as a Dieselex, it’s a patented product of the States. We’re the only ones in Canada that offer it from Growmark.”

Bentz explains Dieselex and its benefits.

“There was a ‘Million Mile Challenge’ on Dieselex, which ran a million miles in a Peterbilt, they then pulled it apart after, and you could still read the part numbers on the valves, so it keeps it really clean inside.”

Moosomin site

Bentz says the Moosomin UFA site will have many different amenities.

“As far as the site goes, it will be paved, it’s going to have an office, a warehouse, full offering lubricants, oils, mostly Shell, but we’ll move away to a branded UFA product as well, gloves, etc. There will be a shower and a bathroom inside the office. There will be a cardock, as well as fuel link cards you can use.

“The fuel link will work by plugging it in, use your own method of payment, with the cardlock you can get UFA credit pre-approved, and you pay your bill at the end of the month.

“There will be truck parking, five lanes, three satellites, so the truckers should love it with wide lanes, and they can fill both tanks at the same time on the same pump.”

He says premium gas will also be available at the site.

“Premium gas is a big one as well. A lot of bikers and high-performance sports units such as skidoos, use premium, so that’s a big offering for us.”

UFA sites in Saskatchewan

Bentz explains UFA’s goals toward building sites further east.

“It’s really nice to see the new sites around the province. We have two 25-year-old sites in Saskatchewan, in Kindersley and Swift Current. We’re redoing them this year, Kindersley totally, but it’s just nice to see that we’re moving forward. It’s such a nice offering, and we see the quality of the site that comes together. In Saskatchewan, we’ve been here 25 years and you wouldn’t know it—that’s those two sites I just mentioned—so we’re working toward moving east. This year we’ll probably have six sites in Saskatchewan, and one in Manitoba. So we’re going further east. Portage opens this year about the same time as Moosomin, and we are really excited for that.

“I think it’s a nice deal to come here and be part of a progressive community like Moosomin.”

He says UFA is focused on building east along the Number 1 Highway.

“The Number 1 highway was a big part of our decision in coming to Moosomin. Highway 1 and Highway 11 is what we are focused on. You’ll see that in the coming years.

“Until 2030, we’ll probably build five or six sites a year. Next year, probably the majority will be in Manitoba, but we have a big one coming to Prince Albert, which will be a triple, so it’ll be ag, fuel and retail store.

“It’s amazing the amount of business we’re getting at the store because of the fuel cards, people coming in and using their membership.”

He says UFA may be interested in building a retail store in Moosomin in the future.

“We talked about that down the road, but we definitely do have desire to build more retail in the future. We have a strong selection and supply.”