U17 Predators suffer pair of close losses as box lacrosse season begins

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

The box lacrosse season officially got under way in Prince Albert on Sunday when the North Sask Predators took on the South Sask Stealth in a Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association U17 A doubleheader at the Kinsmen Arena.

While the results weren’t favourable, as the Predators fell 6-5 in the opener and 9-8 in the finale, assistant coach Philip Northey was more than pleased with how the team played.

“There are a lot of real positives to build on,” noted Northey. “We just have to fine-tune the mistakes.”

“The Stealth are a good team and they like their 10-goal leads,” added Northey. “To have games like this we count that as a win.”

To the casual observer the one thing that stood out in both games was the shots on goal. The Stealth peppered Seth Northey with 69 shots in the first game while Liam Hamilton faced 70 shots in the second match. Prince Albert barely mustered 30 shots on the Stealth net in each game.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, they kept us in the games,” said Northey, who gives credit to new goaltending coach Conner McGee for his work with the Prince Albert netminding tandem.

Both games were back-and-forth affairs with Prince Albert having a trio of one-goal leads in the second tilt before the Stealth pulled away with four straight goals in the third period to secure the two-game sweep. The Predators battled back from a two-goal deficit to knot the score at 3-3 after two periods of play in the opener before the Stealth opened things up with three straight in the final frame and held on for the victory.

Carter Kulczycki paced the Predators’ offence in the second game scoring twice and setting up three others while Jaxson Morgan also had a two-goal effort. Finley Cochrane, Townsen Robin, Evan Chester and Lucca Treppel also scored for Prince Albert.

In the opening game it was Morgan once again notching a pair of markers while singles were added by Cochrane, Robin and Treppel, who also collected five assists in total during both games.

The Predators return to action on Thursday when they will host the Saskatoon Swat at 7:30 p.m. at the Kinsmen Arena. Following that match the Predators will be on the road for more than a month when they will visit all three of the other entries in the provincial circuit with stops in Regina to take on the Barracuda, Moose Jaw for a rematch with the Stealth and Saskatoon to face the Swat.

The Predators will also get a taste of tournament action in the next month when they head to Saskatoon for an invitational event on May 15-17.

Prince Albert will finish the season with three of their final four games at home beginning June 4 when they will welcome the Swat to the Kinsmen Arena with that game getting under way at 7:30 p.m.